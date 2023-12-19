‘1000-lb. Sisters’ Preview: Tammy & Amy Laugh Over Not Being Able to Pronounce ‘Charcuterie’

Tammy Slaton is home from rehab and spending quality time with Amy Slaton. In this exclusive preview of the December 19 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy gives Amy the rundown about the upcoming party. She says that Chris is cooking all the meat for the party, but she wants to make a “charcoochie board” with Amy’s help.

“What’s a coochie board?” Amy asks Tammy with a confused look on her face. Tammy replies, “A coochie board is just basically a little bit of everything.” The sisters have yet to figure out the correct pronunciation.

“I think it’s a French word,” Amy says. Eventually, she figures out how to correctly pronounce “charcuterie” and brings the wooden board to Tammy. Of course, Tammy can’t resist a good joke. “That’s a good paddle. Bend over,” Tammy says.

She begins smacking Amy with the charcuterie board. “I feel like I’m hitting your coochie with the charcoochie board,” Tammy jokes to her sister.

Amy admits that “being here with Tammy is feeling like old times. We’re falling back into our old roles. She’s a b*tch. I’m a ho.”

In the 1000-Lb. Sisters premiere, which aired on December 12, Tammy returned home after more than a year in rehab. During that time, Tammy also married Caleb Willingham, but he was unable to leave rehab with her. Tammy made incredible strides with her health journey during her time in rehab, losing almost 300 pounds in 15 months.

“I let the world pass me by, biggest part of my life, because of my weight. It’s just I’m not mentally prepared to leave you,” Tammy told Caleb. She begged him to get his trach out and “come home” to her. Caleb admitted that he feared Tammy would leave him for good once she returned to her life outside of rehab.

Unfortunately, Tammy and Caleb didn’t get their happy ending. Caleb passed away in June 2023 at 40 years old. New episodes of 1000-Lb. Sisters air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.