Madonna Calls Out Andy Cohen for Being a ‘Troublemaking Queen’ at Her Concert: Watch

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock/Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for AWNewYork

Madonna had some choice words for Andy Cohen during her recent concert in Brooklyn, New York — and Andy loved it! The “Material Girl” singer, 65, was performing her Celebration Tour on Saturday night, December 16 when she spotted the Watch What Happens Live host, 55, in the front row at the show, leading her to playfully poke fun at Andy in front of everyone.

“If you say one more bad thing about me on your show… you’re gonna get in so much trouble,” Madonna said in the microphone. Andy laughed as Madonna jokingly tossed some of her drink towards him. “You little troublemaker queen,” she said to the dad-of-two.

Andy posted a video of the moment with Madonna on his Instagram and gushed over the music icon. He also included old clips of the times he talked about Madonna on his nighttime Bravo talk show. “I’m a life-long Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a ‘troublemaking queen’ by the Queen of Troublemaking,” he wrote in his caption. “I BOW! Also – go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can’t wait to go back. #TroublemakingQueen”

The viral interaction between Andy and Madonna sparked a big reaction from several Real Housewives stars who commented on Andy’s video. “ICONIC,” Heather Dubrow said. “Omg!! It’s so iconic!!!” Jennifer Aydin wrote. Erin Lichy, who was also at the concert that night, said in her comment that Madonna was “amazing” and that she was “so glad” she ran into Andy at the show.

Madonna kicked off her world tour in October in London after postponing her U.S. shows over the summer due to having a bacterial infection back in June. At her concert in Antwerp, Belgium on October 21, Madonna expressed gratitude that she’s still alive after her health scare. “I had this strange thought,” she said to the crowd. “I suddenly had sympathy and empathy for my mother. About how lonely she must have felt in the hospital, knowing that she wasn’t going to live. And I was given another chance. So I’m very grateful for that.”

Madonna is set to perform a total of 78 shows across 15 countries on her tour. Her final show is slated for April 26, 2024 in Mexico City. Madonna’s tour highlights her entire music career that spans across the last four decades.