Kody Brown Reveals If He Wants a New Sister Wife After His 3 Breakups

Kody Brown’s plural family has fallen apart after his breakups with Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown. His only current relationship is with Robyn Brown, who has made it known that she does not want to live monogamy. So, will Kody, 54, and Robyn, 45, be finding another sister wife to build back their plural marriage?

“No, I wouldn’t be interested because I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her [Robyn]. Because now I know better,” Kody said in the December 17 episode.

When host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan asked Robyn if she could be happy with just Kody at this time, Robyn broke down in tears. “It’s weird. To be loving and respectful to Kody, I want to say yes, but I just don’t know how this works exactly,” she said. “It’s weird. I feel like it’s disrespectful. It feels disrespectful to be happy with Kody.”

The other sister wives do not think Kody will ever bring in another sister wife. “He’s now talking more and more about as we move forward into monogamy, so I think that’s where he’s headed,” Janelle, 54, said.

When Suki brought up the idea of Robyn bringing in a sister wife, Janelle responded, “I do not foresee it. If I did, I’ll bet you $1000 right now, and you can come find me if he does. If he does, I will give you $1000… I think they’re very happy. They have found something together at this stage of their life that seems to be very deep and I think it works. And that’s OK.”

However, Robyn has been open about the fact that she doesn’t want live monogamy. Earlier in the season, Robyn revealed her frustration with Kody and his relationship drama.

“I love Kody, but I’ve never wanted to live monogamy, and it feels like more and more that’s where it’s kind of headed, and I feel angry. I’m really angry,” Robyn said. “I wanted to live plural marriage, and I’m starting to feel a little tricked or something, or like people are making decisions for my life that I did not choose. It’s making me very angry and very depressed.”