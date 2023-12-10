Robyn Brown Admits Kody ‘Tries’ to Sabotage Their Relationship: Our Marriage Has ‘Many Problems’

Image Credit: Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Sister Wives One on One specials continue to reveal new truths. In the December 10 episode, Robyn Brown is quizzed about what’s going on with her marriage to Kody Brown. Robyn, 45, openly admits that Kody, 54, has been “angry” and “self-sabotaging” as his polygamist lifestyle falls apart.

Host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan asks Robyn if she sees Kody imploding. “He tries to,” Robyn says. Suki follows up by asking Robyn if Kody is sabotaging their relationship. “He tries to,” Robyn reveals. “I have to stop him all the time. Yeah, he tries to.”

A tearful Robyn tells Suki that Kody “picks fights” with her over “dumb things.” Robyn adds, “We’re in different places about the bomb that went off on our family. I’m in a major place of mourning and he’s angry…”

Kody acknowledges that he’s been “sabotaging” himself and his relationship with Robyn. “I wanted to punish myself,” he explains. “I thought of myself leaving Robyn and having another lover and looking at this lover and going, ‘I don’t love you. I’m in love with another woman. I’m in love with a woman that I left because I was too much of a piece of sh*t to manage the relationship.” And what it was is just anger. And I’m embarrassed.”

Kody admits that his “anger” has been a turnoff with Robyn. “It was scary. The dumb thing is, because I’m so honest, I share everything with her. So I shared stuff with her that was heartbreaking,” he says before adding, “There’s some things in a man’s mind that should never be expressed.”

Robyn confesses that she and Kody have “never had as many problems as we’re having right now in our marriage. He’s suspicious of anybody being disloyal to him.” According to Robyn, Kody’s “suspiciousness is about women in general.”

One of the major issues between Robyn and Kody is the Meri Brown situation. While Kody has been open about wanting to fully end things with Meri, 52, Robyn has tried to save the relationship.

“I think Robyn and I are giving her different messages,” Kody says about Meri. “We’re not on the same page on this. Robyn’s like, ‘Meri, just hang in there, Meri.’ And then to me, she’s like, ‘You’ve got to reconcile this.’ And I’m looking at her like, ‘Listen, you are not going to get me to do this.'”

Kody tells Suki that Robyn has been “Meri’s advocate in our marriage. Robyn has been advocating this relationship from the time Robyn and I met. Kudos to Robyn. Kudos to Meri. She did good by it.” New episodes of the Sister Wives: One on One special air Sundays on TLC.