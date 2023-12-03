Kody Brown Admits He’s ‘Frustrated’ With Robyn Trying to Get Him to Reconcile With Meri

Image Credit: Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock

Kody Brown and Meri Brown’s relationship takes center stage in the December 3 episode of the latest Sister Wives: One on One special. Robyn Brown has tried to persuade Kody, 54, to patch things up with Meri, 52, but Kody has openly expressed that he does not want to do that. “Robyn wants Meri and I to reconcile, and I’ve been frustrated by that pressure,” Kody says.

Kody goes on to admit that he feels the “emotions of friendship” with Meri, but he doesn’t have romantic feelings for her. “I will always love her,” Kody says about Meri. “I can’t be in love with her. It’s not safe for me.”

Host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan asks Christine Brown if she thinks Robyn, 45, is pressuring Kody to rekindle his relationship with Meri. “I feel like there’s a big disconnect because Robyn wants Meri to stay so badly,” Christine, 51, tells Suki. “There’s no life for Meri if she stays. She’s been here for how long without a relationship, how long without a marriage?”

Christine doesn’t believe that’s “enough” for Meri to stay. “That’s not a life,” she continues. “I just don’t know what Robyn’s motive is. I don’t know why she is pressuring Meri to stay in a situation where she’s not happy.”

According to Robyn, Kody still cares about Meri. “He gets very inclusive about her,” Robyn admits. “He talks about how he needs to contact her. It’s been a while. It’s like he considers her even though it’s not the consideration that she wants, he does consider her.”

Later, Meri addresses Kody’s comments about her living in the “barndominium” he wants to build. Meri admits that Kody’s words were hurtful to her. “But it’s also, it’s what he feels. I can’t fault him for saying what he feels,” Meri says.

For Christine, she doesn’t think Meri should let Kody off the hook so easily. “That was one of the most insulting things I’ve ever heard, and I think he was thinking he was being benevolent,” Christine says. New episodes of the Sister Wives: One on One specials air Sundays on TLC.