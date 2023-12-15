Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Son Claimed ‘His Dad Was Hitting His Mom’ in 911 Call Amid Shocking Fight: Report

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s son reportedly called the police, claiming that a fight turned physical, as the estranged couple argued on November 20 in a new police report obtained by Entertainment Tonight. One of the pair’s kids reportedly called 911 and told the operator that “his dad was hitting his mom.” Police bodycam footage showed Kroy, 38, screaming about the argument with Kim, 45.

In the police report, the officer wrote that one of the kids said that Kroy “put his hand into her face … with his finger’s extended,” and they elaborated that “it looked like Kroy may have hit [Kim].” When the child was asked about whether the former NFL player had made a fist or struck her, they responded, “It was more in the way of telling her to stop talking or get away from him.”

In the footage, the police officer was seen trying to discuss what had happened with Kroy, and the former NFL player said the two of them were arguing about “our life.” He also accused his wife of “narcissistic behavior” while talking to the officer. “It’s nothing but an act,” he said. “I’m not going to do this, because this right here does nothing but fuel her [censored]. I’m not doing this. This is narcissistic behavior. I’m not doing this. You shouldn’t even be here.”

Kroy continued and got a little bit more specific about what he and Kim had gotten into it about. “Our life is destroyed,” he said. “There’s no money, no house. We’re getting divorced. One day we’re not, the next… What more do you want?”

In another section of the footage, police asked Kim what had happened while she sat in the car. She said that her estranged husband had been “screaming at me for like two hours,” during the argument. “I just want to get a divorce. I just want this to be over. He wouldn’t let me leave this morning,” she said. “He jumped in front of my car. I have all these videos. He’s blocking me from leaving.”

Kim also claimed that after Kroy blocked her she started walking down the street calling out for neighbors to help her in her robe. She said that he kept grabbing at her robe and yelling at her. “I mentally and physically, emotionally can’t take this any longer,” she said.

At the end of the video, police were talking to Kroy in their home, and he was trying to tell them that he didn’t “give [them] authorization” to enter. As he kept yelling, the police officer told him to stop talking, before saying that he’d take him to jail.

Kim and Kroy’s divorce has been very messy. The pair filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage at the beginning of the summer, but their filings were dismissed in July. Kroy filed for divorce again in August, but Kim tried to get the case dismissed again in September, claiming that they were having sexual relations.