Vanessa Hudgens’ Husband Cole Tucker Celebrates Her 35th Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Vanessa Hudgens is 35! Just over one week after the Spring Breakers star and her husband, Cole Tucker, 27, tied the knot, the pro baseball player took to Instagram to wish his leading lady a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to my wife!!!!!!” he captioned the sweet carousel of photos of the actress. Of course, Cole used a throwback wedding photo on the first slide of the post to honor Vanessa on her special day.

The now 35-year-old looked extra chic in her bridal gown in the snapshot, which also featured Cole in an all-white suit. His wife was one of the first to comment in the post to gush over her man’s tribute. “High cheeks 4evaaaa [sic],” Vanessa penned. Elsewhere in the carousel, Vanessa and Cole posed together for various photos from moments throughout their relationship. In the very last slide of the post, the 27-year-old shared a snapshot of two bobbleheads that were modeled after the happy couple on their wedding day. In addition, Vanessa’s pup was also featured as a figurine.

This is Cole’s first post on the social platform since he and Vanessa got married at the top of this month. Soon after he shared the tribute, many of his 167K followers took to the comments to react. “Your wife!!! Oh my gosh this is amazing!! That last photo of the cake topper is everything!” one admirer swooned, while another added, “I manifest for a relationship like that.” Cole and the Beastly star got engaged at the end of 2022, however, Vanessa did not confirm the news until February 2023.

At the time of the engagement announcement, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to show off her stunning diamond ring. “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” she penned in the photo’s caption, along with a white heart emoji. The lovebirds met in 2020 during Zoom mediation class and the rest was history. Most recently, Vanessa gushed about her dream wedding to Vogue. “It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life,” she told the mag on December 6.

“I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone’s phones away. It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other—our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they’re going to invest real time into,” Vanessa went on to add. “Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical. Literally talking about it right now, I’m getting teary-eyed. I couldn’t have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations.”