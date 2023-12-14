Tara Reid Confesses She Had a Surprise Romance With Tom Brady in New Interview

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Tara Reid, 48, is getting candid about her love life! The starlet spoke with Bustle on December 14 and spilled the tea on her relationships, dating in a post-social media world, and more. Although many know that Tara was previously linked to Carson Daly, she opened up about a surprise fling with NFL star Tom Brady, 46. “We’d just see each other on and off,” Tara told the outlet of dating the athlete many moons ago.

The American Pie star noted that although they had “fun” it was not a serious relationship. “It was nothing serious, but it was fun,” the 48-year-old added. “We’d go to beer places and have fun and dance.” These days, however, Tara is not fond of Tom’s demeanor in interviews. “He was cool. He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh,” she quipped. “When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”

Later in the interview, Tara explained that their fling was amid a “different” era, one before smartphones and social media. “It was a different time,” the blonde beauty said. “We used to go out, do whatever we wanted — then bam. It just changed so fast.” Now, Tara is dating President of Phantom Acoustics, Nathan Montpetit-Howar. “He’s my best friend, my partner in crime; he’s patient like no other,” she gushed of her boyfriend. The lovebirds, who met five years ago, live together in Hollywood.

Elsewhere in the candid conversation with the outlet, Tara opened up about her desire to return to Hollywood. “I wish that people could see me for who I really am. And I would really love to come back to Hollywood and be accepted again,” she admitted. The TV personality also touched upon how the 1990s seem to be making a comeback. “I think the ’90s are coming back right now,” Tara shared. “And I feel there’s a lot of that. It’s like, ‘You know what? We’ve missed her. Now that we’re seeing her again, come back.’”

Tara’s recent comments regarding her fling with Tom comes just over one year after he and his ex, Gisele Bundchen, ended their marriage of 13 years. At the time, the 46-year-old took to Instagram to confirm his split from the model. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” he penned in the since-deleted post. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”