Khloe Kardashian Bares Her Chest in Sexy Cutout Gown While Channeling Kim Kardashian

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian, 39, did her very best Kim Kardashian impression during a sexy new video shared on December 14. In the clip, The Kardashians star used a snippet from the reality series in which the SKIMS founder was discussing her role in American Horror Story. “‘Cause it’s iconic… and I love to do iconic s***!” Khloe lip-synced over the audio of her sister. The 43-year-old starred in the most recent season of AHS and played the role of Siobhan Corbyn.

For the Instagram video, Khloe rocked a black cutout dress that featured long sleeves and a barely-there design on her chest. “Iconic,” she captioned the post shared with her 311 million followers. The 39-year-old opted to wear her golden tresses slick straight and parted them down the middle. Khloe’s glam featured a bronzed look with rosy cheeks and pink pout.

Soon after the proud mother-of-two shared the stunning video with her fans, many of them flooded the comments with compliments for Khloe. “Khloe has aged so beautifully, still has that young look on her,” one admirer penned, while another added, “you’re iconic.” Meanwhile, Khloe’s sister, Kylie Jenner, took to the comments to gush over her big sis. “HOT !!” the 26-year-old wrote, while James Charles chimed in with, “Sooo [sic] beautiful.”

The Good American co-founder’s latest fashion post comes just one week after she shared an adorable holiday photo with her two children and her niece, Dream, 7. In the festive carousel of photos, Khloe’s daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1, rocked pajamas with their cousin. “The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves,” she captioned the sweet post.

Khloe has certainly been in momma bear mode, as she previously took the same group of kiddos to the playground on November 29. The youngest Kardashian sister shared photos from their outing via Instagram and joked about taking a Christmas card photo with the little ones. “I can’t imagine trying to take a Christmas card I can’t get everyone to look at the same time hehe!” she penned in the photo’s caption.