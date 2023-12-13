Dick Van Dyke Seen Heading to the Gym With His Wife, Arlene, Ahead of His 98th Birthday: Photos

Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Dick Van Dyke was seen going to the gym in a rare outing this week. The actor was photographed walking by his wife, Arlene Silver‘s side on Tuesday, just one day before he turned 98 on December 13. He flashed smiles to the camera as he wore a gray zip-up top, dark blue sweatpants, and black slip-on shoes. Arlene wore a dark gray and purple hoodie over a teal top, black leggings, and tan boots.

At one point, he spoke with paparazzi about how he isn’t a fan of the gym, but goes for his wife, 52. “I hate going to the gym. She makes me go to the gym,” he said pointing to Arlene.

He also commented on his big day when the photographer mentioned it. “Tomorrow, that’s right. My God, nobody should be 98 years old,” he said.

Dick’s latest outing comes after he made headlines when talking to paparazzi after getting a car wreck earlier this year. “I’m fine, just sore all over,” he said after his singe vehicle crash. “The airbags did not deploy so I just had a face plant right in the steering wheel and it just made me a little dumber. He also joked that he was “doing OK” because he was 97 and all of his “friends are dead.”

Dick is known for his lighthearted sense of humor and has even once joked that despite being 46 years younger than him, Arlene is the one trying to keep up with him. The lovebirds married in 2012 after meeting at the SAG Awards six years earlier. “I was in the green room and she passed through, and I was bowled over by her beauty,” the Mary Poppins star previously told RumorFix.com.

They both “kind of fell in love” after she started working as his makeup artist. Although there’s been some backlash from the public about their age difference, Dick has said it’s never been an issue for them. Before Arlene, he was married to Margie Willett from 1948 until 1984.