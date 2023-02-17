Dick Van Dyke’s Wife Arlene Silver: Everything To Know About Their Marriage

Dick Van Dyke is an actor and comedian known for his roles in Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Dick Van Dyke Show, and more.

He’s been married to Arlene Silver since 2012.

Prior to that, he was married to Margie Willett.

The star made an appearance on The Masked Singer on Feb. 15, 2023, and shocked judges.

It’s no secret that actor Dick Van Dyke, 97, is one of Hollywood’s longest-living legends. Not only did he star alongside Julie Andrews, 87, in Mary Poppins, but he also hosted The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961 to 1966. Later, in 1971, his sitcom was re-booted and was titled The New Dick Van Dyke Show. When the Emmy winner is not busy working on the set of TV shows and movies, he is often spotted spending time with his wife, Arlene Silver, 51. Learn all about his marriage to Arlene, his first spouse, and more below!

Who Is Dick Van Dyke’s Wife?

The Missouri native has been romantically involved with Arlene since they first met at the SAG Awards in 2006, per PEOPLE. However, before she and Dick said their “I Do’s”, Arlene kept busy with her make-up artist career in Hollywood. In fact, that’s how she and the 97-year-old met and soon after that, Dick would hire Arlene for more events. Later, in 2013, she gushed about her man to the Huffington Post. “We take very good care of each other. But, I’m very aware that I have a national treasure on my hands,” she told the outlet at the time.

Not only is she a makeup artist, but Arlene is also gifted with a beautiful voice like her long-time love. Dick is such a fan of Arlene’s singing, that he often posts about it via his Instagram account, as he did on June 7, 2021. “Blue Skies by Arlene & Ella During the commercial breaks of the @kennedycenter broadcast, the Mrs. @bijoubox sang a little ditty with @firstladyofsong @spotify,” he captioned the sweet clip.

His Marriage With Arlene Silver

Arlene and Dick got married about six years after they met in 2012. The brunette beauty gushed about their wedding anniversary in a romantic post via Instagram on March 2, 2019. “Four score and seven years ago, the Mister @official_dick_van_dyke and I took a ‘leap’ of faith and jumped into a life together filled with laughter, music, dancing, kindness, positivity and joy. I love you so dang much, it hurts,” she captioned the adorable throwback photo.

The celebrity couple has also spoken about their 46-year-wide age gap, making light of the matter many times. The Diagnosis: Murder star told Oprah Winfrey that Arlene is his “child bride” and that he had “an instinct” about marrying her. “I never approached approached a strange woman in my life,” he said about meeting his wife, “and I just for some reason had an instinct.” The adorable pair hit the red carpet for 2018 premiere of Mary Poppins Returns and Arlene documented the moment on Instagram. “Disneybounding with my baby @official_dick_van_dyke at the Mary Poppins Returns premiere!! Can you spot all the Poppins touches?”, she captioned the photos.

Dick & His First Marriage

Prior to his marriage with Arlene, Dick was married to Margie Willett. The former love birds tied the knot in 1948 and remained happily in love until they divorced 36 years later. Although not much is publicly known about Margie, Dick and her welcomed four kids together during their marriage. His adult children include: Barry, 71, Christian, 73, Carrie Beth, and Stacy. During a 2013 interview with PEOPLE, the talented singer quipped about how much his kids welcomed Arlene into the family. “My grandkids call her Grandma. My four kids just love her,” he said at the time. Dick and Arlene now reside at his home in Malibu and spend their free time dancing and singing together.