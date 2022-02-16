Dick Van Dyke, 96, Sings & Dances With His Wife Arlene Silver, 50, In New Music Video

Dick Van Dyke is looking as great as ever in a new music video as he dances and sings next to his wife, Arlene Silver.

Dick Van Dyke‘s still got it! The legendary actor, singer, and dancer, 96, and his former makeup artist wife, Arlene Silver, 50, shared an adorably quaint music video on Feb. 14, just in time for Valentine’s Day! At four years short of 100 – and with a career spanning over six decades — Dick can still move better than someone half his age.

The Mary Poppins star wore a casual green button down sweater over a white button down shirt for the occasion and paired it with dark pants. Meanwhile, Arlene wore black pants and heels and a black top under a seafoam green cardigan for the video, where they sang and danced to “Everybody Loves a Lover” featuring backup vocals from The Vantastix.

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang performer and the the former makeup artist have been married for almost a decade after first meeting at the SAG Awards in 2005 when she was working as a makeup artist. “I remember seeing Dick at the catering table with his bow tie and his big smile,” she told The Huffington Post. “Right when I sat down, he was sitting next to me. He said, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ The first thing I asked him was, ‘Weren’t you in Mary Poppins?'” Of course, he had his star making turn in the Disney film, alongside a young Julie Andrews.

Dick also showed in the above video how he’s still going strong in his 90s — and he likely has his workout routines to thank for it! “I’m 95. And a lot of my friends won’t do these,” the performer told CBS This Morning on June 1, 2021 while doing sit-ups and other limbering exercises. “All you old guys out there, listen to me, I’m telling you. You can keep going for — I’m still dancing — and singing!”

Dick — who was one of the five artists celebrated by the Kennedy Center in 2021– credits his love of great classic physical comedians as an inspiration for his career. “I had always been an admirer of Buster Keaton and Laurel & Hardy. So as a kid, I practiced falling. And I had worked it all out,” he said, adding that he “stole everything” from Stan Laurel. “I told stand that, and he said, ‘Yes, I know.’” Five decades after Laurel’s death in 1965, Dick is going strong, telling the morning news outlet he considers himself an “active” actor.