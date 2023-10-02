Dick Van Dyke, 97, Visits Disneyland in a Wheelchair in Rare New Photos With Wife Arlene Silver, 52

Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Where else would Dick Van Dyke be? The iconic 97-year-old actor was spotted in photos you can SEE HERE visiting Disneyland with his much-younger wife Arlene Silver on Monday, October 2. The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star appeared relaxed and casual in a blue shirt and grey pants, with black shoes and a denim ball cap. He was pushed along in a wheelchair by a Disneyland employee, and by his side was his wife. She’s clearly a true Disney fan, as she was seen wearing a black boat neck Haunted Mansion shirt with purple tank top straps peeking out from underneath. She carried a purple bag and finished the look with pink tinted sunglasses for the fun day out.

The Hollywood makeup artist and the household name actor have been linked since 2006. They went on to marry in February of 2012 after Dick hired Arlene for several jobs. “We take very good care of each other,” she told the Huffington Post during a 2013 interview. “But, I’m very aware that I have a national treasure on my hands.”

In a March 2022 interview, Dick explained why he loves his wife of over 10 years. “We share an attitude,” he told Closer magazine at the time. “She can go with the flow. She loves to sing and dance, which we do almost every day. She’s just delightful.”

Fascinatingly, he also expressed that he’d had fears that outsiders would think she was a “gold digger” when they married. He was 81 at the time, and she was 35, and Dick has a reported fortune of $50 million. Their age difference equals out to a whopping 46 years. “I thought there would be an outcry about a gold digger marrying an old man, but no one ever took that attitude,” he told the outlet.

Arlene recalled that they had an instant connection when they met. “He said, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ The first thing I asked him was, ‘Weren’t you in Mary Poppins?’ We got along immediately as friends, so it didn’t feel like he was so much older than me,” she explained.