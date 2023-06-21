Dick Van Dyke, 97, Is All Smiles For Father’s Day With Kids, Grandkids & Great-Grandkids: ‘Grateful’

Dick Van Dyke had a fabulous Father’s Day. The actor, 97, shared a silly video of his family trying to take a photo together while celebrating the special day. In his caption, Dick gushed about how happy he is to get to spend Father’s Day with his children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren. As a proud dad, he called himself a “very lucky boy.”

In the video, Dick sat in the middle of the couch, as his granddaughter sat next to him and some of his kids and grandchildren stood behind him. His daughter also sat by his side and made a funny face. As the clip ended, he joked, “Who’s that little man in the middle?” He smiled wide with his family in the second photo. He completed the set with a video of his view of the beach.

The Mary Poppins star gushed about his family in a sweet caption. “I never realized when I was first having kids what I was starting. But, I’m amazed and grateful to have lived long enough to spend Father’s Day with some of my kids, grandchildren AND great grandchildren!! All wonderful, non-toxic people,” he wrote. “And to share it all with my greatest gift [Arlene Silver] in our magic fairyland Vandy Manor.”

Dick is a dad to four adult children with his ex-wife Margie Willett, who he was married to from 1948 to 1984. His kids are Christian, Barry, Stacy, and Carrie Beth. He also has at least seven grandkids. The Bye Bye Birdie actor married his second wife Arlene in 2012. Even at 97, Dick has continued to work, even appearing on The Masked Singer, being revealed back in February. He’s credited his wife with helping him stay youthful and energized. “Having a beautiful young wife half my age to take care of me — that works,” he said in a February interview with Yahoo. “My positive attitude, I get that from my wife.”