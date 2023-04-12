‘Haunted Mansion’: The Cast, Release Date & More To Know About The Disney Remake

Disney’s Haunted Mansion is a film inspired by the theme park attraction of the same name.

The first film was released in 2003, however, Disney is releasing a remake 20 years later.

Some of the cast in the new rendition includes Jared Leto, Owen Wilson, Jamie Lee Curtis, & more.

Fans can check into the spooky mansion only in theaters on July 28, 2023.

Two decades after releasing the first Haunted Mansion movie, Walt Disney Studios is officially releasing a remake! The upcoming spooky film stars Rosario Dawson (Gabbie), who takes on the role of a single mom who attempts to rid her newly bought mansion of paranormal spirits. Gabbie hires a priest (Owen Wilson), a professor (Danny DeVito), and a psychic (Tiffany Haddish) to help kick the unwanted spirits out of the home, with multiple roadblocks along the way, of course. Learn more about the movie and watch the official trailer below!

‘Haunted Mansion’ Release Date

The official Disney Twitter account announced the release date on Mar. 2, 2023. “Welcome to @HauntedMansion, materializing only in theaters July 28,” they captioned the tweet that also included the official movie poster. The poster includes some of the A-list cast, along with newcomer, Chase Dillon (Travis). Many fans were ecstatic to hear about the remake and flooded the comments with their reactions. “What a Spooky Poster,” one fan wrote, while another took to the Instagram post and added, “Danny Devito ? Say no more.”

Haunted Mansion is directed by Justin Simien, who is known for his other works including Dear White People and Bad Hair. The screenplay was penned by Katie Dippold, who also wrote the blockbuster movies Snatched and co-wrote Ghostbusters (2016). The movie’s producers include Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich.

The Cast

Justin’s film stars an impressive cast that help bring the eerie tale to life! Aside from the cast mentioned above, Disney fans can expect to see the following actors in the film:

Halloween franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis , as Madame Leota

, as Madame Leota Sorry to Bother You star LaKeith Stanfield , as Ben Matthias

, as Ben Matthias Stranger Things star Winona Ryder (role unknown)

(role unknown) Suicide Squad star Jared Leto , as the Hat Box Ghost

, as the Hat Box Ghost Barbie star Ryan Gosling (role unknown)

(role unknown) Schitt’s Creek alum Dan Levy (role unknown

Other rising stars in the film include the following: Suzette Lange, Chad Crumley, Kurt Yue, and many more. You can see the full cast and crew details, here.

Official Trailer

Disney released the official teaser trailer on Mar. 2, nearly five months ahead of the movie’s release. “Home is where the haunt is. Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for @HauntedMansion , appearing only in theaters July 28,” the tweet of the trailer read. The clip begins with Gabbie telling her son, Travis, “I know this place isn’t as warm as I’d hoped.” After his mom suggests lighting a “vanilla candle” to ease the frightening vibe, her son isn’t hopeful that will work. Later, Owen’s character, Kent, is seen gathering a group of “spiritual experts” to help Gabbie clear the negative energy out of the mansion. You can watch the full trailer, above!

What Inspired ‘Haunted Mansion’?

@justinsimien #greenscreen The Haunted Mansion movie came into my life in spring of 2020 and has removed decades of my youth and FINALLY is starting its rollout. I can finally talk about it and share stuff so… what you wanna know / see 👀👀👀 ♬ original sound – Justin Simien

Although some may think that the movie inspired the famous ride at the Disney theme parks, it was actually the other way around, per the official Disney website. “Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters,” the film’s description reads on the website. The first Haunted Mansion ride was opened at New Orleans Square at Disneyland park in California on Aug. 9, 1969, with the Magic Kingdom location in Florida opening its own two years later. Now, there are a handful of Haunted Mansion rides across Disney’s various parks around the world!