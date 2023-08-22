Dick Van Dyke, 97, Learns To Play The Ukulele In New Video: ‘Never Too Late To Start Something New’

Dick Van Dyke is 97 years old and he’s still living his life to the fullest. The iconic actor and comedian shared an Instagram video on Monday, August 21 to show his first time playing the ukulele. Dick learned how to work the instrument while sitting in a chair next to his friend who played with his own ukulele. The Mary Poppins star asked an instructor, “Where’s the F?”, as he pressed the keys during the music session. In his caption, Dick wrote, “My first ukulele lesson with @getstartedplayingukulele. @bijoubox’s third. It’s never too late to start something new.”

Dick is still so adventurous in his life and he’s just three years shy of turning 100. He appeared on The Masked Singer earlier this year and was revealed to be the Gnome during the season 9 premiere in February. After Dick was unmasked, judge Nicole Scherzinger cried and gushed to Dick that “the whole world loves you so much.” The father-of-four did an interview with Yahoo Music after his elimination from the show and he spoke about what keeps him in upbeat spirits at his age.

“Having a beautiful young wife half my age to take care of me — that works!” he joked about his 51-year-old wife Arlene Silver. “My positive attitude, I get that from my wife.” Dick also revealed that he still work out at the gym three days a week to stay healthy. “I advise everybody to do that, because that’s what ages people — it’s just a stiffening up and not exercising their muscles and their lungs,” he said. “Exercise is the answer.”

Dick cherishes every part of his life, including his loving family that includes his wife Arlene, his four adult children, and his grandchildren. On Father’s Day earlier this summer, Dick shared a funny video of his family trying to take a photo together, and he gushed over his loved ones in the caption.

“I never realized when I was first having kids what I was starting,” Dick said. “But, I’m amazed and grateful to have lived long enough to spend Father’s Day with some of my kids, grandchildren AND great grandchildren!! All wonderful, non-toxic people!!” He also called his wife his “greatest gift” and said he’s “a very lucky boy.”