Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Pays Tribute to Older Sister Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell After Her Death From Cancer

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson posted a short video honoring her late older sister Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell on TikTok on Monday, December 11. The video was posted shortly after Anna’s death at 29, following a battle with cancer. The short montage was set to Benson Boone’s “In The Stars,” and it featured a handful of photos of Anna with her and her sisters over the years. At the beginning of the video, it had the lyric “I don’t wanna say goodbye, ’cause this one means forever” across the screen.

In the caption, Alana showed how much she’s going to miss her big sister, especially when it comes to their shared birthday on August 28. “How am I even supposed to celebrate our birthday now,” she wrote with sad emojis and the hashtag “F**k cancer.” Honey Boo Boo posted another montage with an emotional monologue about loss and grief playing over it.

Prior to sharing the clip, Alana posted another emotional video where she shared the sad news of Anna’s death. “Anna did pass. She passed last night,” she said. “We were all just sitting there talking, and she took her last breath. I’m just excited and glad that she did wait until I got back home from Colorado. I’m excited that she at least [had] seen me get through my first semester of college. I really wish she would’ve seen me graduate, but that’ll be okay, because she’s going to be watching over me.”

Anna and Alana’s mother Mama June Shannon shared the news of her daughter’s death in an Instagram post on December 10, months after her cancer battle was revealed. “With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” she wrote. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today.”