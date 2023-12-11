Mason Disick Looks So Grown up in Rare Family Photo With His Cousins

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Mason Disick, 13, made a rare appearance in an outdoor photo posted by auntie Kim Kardashian on Monday. In the second photo of the post, the eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick rocked a pair of camo shorts and a black t shirt as his dad place his arm around his shoulder for a group shot. Mason flashed a subtle peace sign and finished his casual vibe with a pair of white sneakers. Penelope Disick, 11, also showed up in the pic wearing an all-black track suit.

Kim and her kids North West, 10, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4, also snuggled up for the happy family snap. Another pic in the December 11 Instagram post showed Kim posing alone with her two daughters, North and Chicago. She captioned the pair of pics, “Everything.”

The pic of Mason is a rarity, and that wasn’t lost on fans as they took to the comments thread to react. “Omg WE HAVENT SEEN MASON IN FOREVERRRRRRRRRRR!!!!! Our little internet nephew GREW UP!!!!!!!!!!!!” gushed a follower, while others pointed out the strong family resemblance. “Is it just me or does Mason actually resemble Rob a lot?” wrote another, with a third remarking, “Mason is so grown.” “Mason got so big aww looking just like Rob,” noted a fourth.

Yet another commented on Mason’s thick, messy haircut. “Mason has the haircut all the tween boys have right now lol. I like it though. It’s good to see him!” they wrote. Even Kim’s longtime BFF Paris Hilton weighed in on the post with a heart-eyes emoji.

The rare glimpse of Mason comes as his family is expanding — his mom Kourtney and stepdad Travis Barker welcomed their son, Rocky, on November 1 in Los Angeles. Kourtney and Scott also share son Reign, 8.