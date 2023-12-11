Blac Chyna and Tyga Finally Settle Contentious Custody Battle Over Son King Cairo

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock/Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Blac Chyna and Tyga settled their contentious custody battle over their son King Cairo, 11, according to TMZ. Sources told the publication in a December 8 report that the exes came to a “surprisingly amicable arrangement” that involves joint and legal custody and both stars having input on King’s health, education, and general welfare.

A judge reportedly decided that Tyga, 34, will have his son on weekdays and Chyna, 35, will have her son on weekends. The former couple also cannot “talk poorly about the other” when they’re with King and they have to do a program that will monitor their co-parenting communication, per TMZ.

Chyna (whose real name is Angela White) welcomed her son with Tyga (whose real name is Michael Stevenson) in 2012. The Special Forces star filed for joint legal and physical custody of King in July and said that she believed it was in the “best interest of the child.” Tyga seemed to clap back in an Instagram comment, responding to a post from The Shade Room about the legal filing. “10 years later… nah… stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” he wrote.

In October, Chyna revealed she started selling her personal belongings to afford the legal battle. She also claimed Tyga wasn’t communicating with her about their son’s medical and school records. That same month, Tyga filed for full physical and legal custody and asked the court that his ex be given “reasonable visitation” to see their son. Chyna told E! News she was “shocked” by Tyga requesting full custody.

“I have always respected him as King’s father and know that we both love him very much and want nothing but the best for him,” Chyna said in a statement. “I never imagined that Michael would want to alienate me or distance me from King and strategically push me out of his life.” Chyna added, “I do not know where all of this is coming from. It’s all very sad and definitely not what is best for King. In a perfect world Michael and I would be supportive, loving co-parents equally involved in King’s life.”

Chyna also has a daughter, 7-year-old Dream Kardashian, with Rob Kardashian. Rob previously fought to get primary physical custody of his and Chyna’s daughter, but a judge denied his legal move in 2020. The exes eventually reached a custody agreement for Dream that includes an alternating weekly schedule and shared equal time over holidays and vacations.