Tyga Files for Sole Custody of His and Blac Chyna’s Son King Cairo, 11: Report

Tyga, 33, filed new court papers in Los Angeles to be his son King Cairo‘s main guardian amidst his custody battle with his ex, Blac Chyna, 35. The “Make it Nasty” rapper is seeking full physical and legal custody of his 11-year-old son in his October 13 court filing, according to multiple reports. Tyga reportedly asked the court that Chyna be given “reasonable visitation” to see their son including from every Friday after King gets out of school to Sunday at 5 p.m. He also wants the exes to maintain their holiday co-parenting schedule, the reports say.

Chyna (whose real name is Angela White) welcomed her son with Tyga (whose real name is Michael Stevenson) in 2012. The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star told E! News that she’s “shocked” about her ex-fiancé’s new court filing.

“I have always respected him as King’s father and know that we both love him very much and want nothing but the best for him,” Chyna said in a statement. “I never imagined that Michael would want to alienate me or distance me from King and strategically push me out of his life.” Chyna added, “I do not know where all of this is coming from. It’s all very sad and definitely not what is best for King. In a perfect world Michael and I would be supportive, loving co-parents equally involved in King’s life.”

Chyna’s legal battle with Tyga began in July after she filed court documents to try to get “joint legal and physical custody” of their son. She said that she believed it was in the “best interest of the child,” but Tyga seemed to clap back in an Instagram comment, responding to a post from The Shade Room about the legal filing. “10 years later… nah… stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” he wrote.

At the beginning of October, Chyna filed an income and expense declaration to get by amidst the expensive custody battle. The former Rob & Chyna star revealed she was selling her personal belongings, including clothing, purses, and shoes, “to make ends meet,” according to Page Six. Chyna also claimed in a court filing that Tyga hasn’t been communicating with her about their son’s medical and school records.

Chyna also has a daughter, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, with Rob Kardashian. Rob previously fought to get primary physical custody of his and Chyna’s daughter, but a judge denied his legal move in 2020. The exes eventually reached a custody agreement for Dream that includes an alternating weekly schedule and shared equal time over holidays and vacations.