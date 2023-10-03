Blac Chyna Selling Her ‘Clothing, Purses & Shoes’ to ‘Make Ends Meet’ Amid Custody Battle With Tyga

Image Credit: RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Blac Chyna admitted that she’s been selling personal items to get by in new court filings from her custody battle with Tyga. The Rob and Chyna star, 35, filed an income and expense declaration, where she revealed that she’s needed to “resort” to selling her own personal items, according to Page Six. Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, has been trying to sort out custody with Tyga, 33, over their son King, 10.

Chyna said that she’s been selling her “clothing, purses and shoes” to her friends and with the company The RealReal “to make ends meet.” She also claimed that she’s made $178,000 this year with the assistance of the resales. “This profit has somewhat supplemented my plummeting business sales,” she said. “It is only a temporary solution as I will eventually run out of items that I can sell.”

The reality star also requested that her ex pay $125,000 to cover her legal fees and accounting expenses. Angela further claimed that the “Rack City” rapper hasn’t been communicating with her, including about their son’s medical and school records.

Chyna’s legal battle with Tyga began in July after she filed court documents to try to get “joint legal and physical custody” of their son. She said that she believed it was in the “best interest of the child,” but the rapper seemed to clap back in an Instagram comment, responding to a post from The Shade Room about the legal filing. “10 years later… nah… stick to ur schedule sat-mon,” he wrote.

Chyna also shares her daughter Dream Kardashian, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian, 36. In April, she opened up about where she stands with both exes in a SiriusXM interview. “We are getting older, and I am just grateful for my kids. So I will always have that respect for [Tyga and Rob], and vice versa. That’s all I ask for, respect,” she said.

Long before beginning her custody battle with Tyga, both exes did clap back at her in March 2022, when she tweeted that she was a “single mother [with] no support,” while mentioning that she had sold three cars. Tyga commented on another Shade Room post with his response. “I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives [with] me mon.- sat. Why would I pay child support lol,” he wrote. Rob wrote a similar response on the same post. “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday to Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol,” he wrote.