Coco Austin Has Parents’ Night Out With Ice-T in See-Through Bodysuit: Photos

Nobody rocks a sheer suit better than Coco Austin, 44. The blonde bombshell stepped out with husband Ice-T, 65, for an adult night out, and she wore a truly jaw-dropping sheer bodysuit with an elaborate print and showed it off via social media. In pics you can see below, the mom of one donned the skintight bodysuit with a plunging back as she crouched down to show off her curves and rear end from behind. She wore her blonde locks in a curly ponytail.

Another pic showed her cuddling up to her hubby for a sweet selfie, displaying a heavy gold statement necklace and looking glam in hot pink lipstick and dramatic eyelashes. In another pic, she stood next to a super-tall security guard, and in another, guests at party venue Somewhere Nowhere in NYC danced with a light-up sign reading “Ice T is King.”

“Adulting at its finest… Sometimes parents need to go out and play too..lol,” she captioned the photo carousel on Friday, December 8. She also challenged followers to “Guess how tall our security dude is?”

Coco has 3 million fans on the platform, and many were impressed enough with the look to rush to the comments thread to react to the sexy sheer look. “Bodysuit is fiyah,” gushed a fan, alongside a row of flame and heart emojis. “Ice needs to be knighted,” joked another.

Another suggested a side gig for the fitness beauty. “Yes, this outfit is so sexy that it deserves a video on OF and only @coco to be so hot and daring,” they wrote.

Coco, who just celebrated her mini-me Chanel‘s 8th birthday with a lavish, Hello Kitty themed bash, always loves a daring, skin-baring look. And she’s admitted to focusing on her legendary lower body during intense workout sessions. “I generally work out my lower body every time I go to the gym,” she told Muscle and Fitness at the time. “I concentrate on doing squats and lunges with weights. I work on the top of my booty muscles. If I work hard enough I can get my butt pretty big, but it takes a lot of dedication and heavy weights.”