Coco Austin Slays Barely-There Orange String Bikini While Promoting Only Fans Account: Photo

Image Credit: Aurora Rose/OK! Magazine/Shutterstock

Coco Austin never shies away from a sexy photo op. The model and wife of Ice-T took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 4th, to plug her OnlyFans account with an eye-popping string bikini and a whole lot of skin! In the sultry snap, the 44-year-old mom of one stared down the camera as she modeled a tiny orange and hot pink string bikini. Her formidable physique, bolstered by yoga workouts, was on display as she placed a perfectly manicured finger on her lips for maximum effect. Coco finished the look with bright red lipstick and swept her platinum blonde hair into a sexy, messy updo.

“I’ve been a Swimsuit model for many many years… Summer is over, but I’m taking advantage of this warm weather on the where [sic]

getting on the East Coast,” she captioned the post with a red heart emoji. She completed the thought by inviting fans to “find me on #of.”

Coco has a cool three million fans on the platform, and many of them couldn’t contain themselves in the comments thread. “The indisputed queen. After all these years, you still are number 1,” gushed a fan, while another wrote, “Gorgeous, blessings to you and yours.”

“And it’s obvious why, since you look absolutely gorgeous, incredibly hot and sexy in them, or anything for that matter!” weighed in a third. Some simply threw out entire rows of admiring hearts or flame emojis.

In a 2015 interview, Coco shared how she’s maintained her flawless physique over the years. “I generally work out my lower body every time I go to the gym,” she told Muscle & Fitness at the time. “I concentrate on doing squats and lunges with weights. I work on the top of my booty muscles. If I work hard enough I can get my butt pretty big, but it takes a lot of dedication and heavy weights.”

She also confessed to loving pole workouts. “I love pole fitness,” she divulged. “The way I do it, it’s extreme acrobatics—it’s on a whole different level. You go up 12 feet in the air, hit a split or a pose, and hold it. That is some serious business. It’s intense!”