Coco Austin Soaks Up Summer In Pink & Blue Bikini: Sexy Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Coco Austin, it is that she’s always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 44-year-old rocked a color-blocked pink, blue, and purple bikini that put her ample cleavage on full display.

Coco posted the two photos with the caption, “Trying to get my last Summer days in… #poolside #swimsuitlover.” In the first photo, Coco was squatting down while showing off her incredible cleavage and rock-hard abs while her toned thighs were in the exercise pose. She rocked a pair of oversized sunglasses and had her platinum blonde hair pulled back into a long, wavy ponytail. In the second photo, Coco stood by her pool with her long blonde hair down while looking down.

Coco has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently dressed up as Barbie when she wore a white cropped T-shirt that said Barbie in pink across her chest. She styled the top with a high-waisted neon pink pleated mini skirt and topped her look off with a pink and white Barbie trucker hat.

Another one of our favorite recent outfits from Coco was her plunging white sports bra that showed off major cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted, skintight black Nike leggings that read “Just Do It” down her leg. She topped her look off with square black sunglasses, huge gold hoop earrings, and a pair of black and white Dolce & Gabbana sneakers. Coco was joined by her husband, Ice-T who rocked a black T-shirt and black shorts, and their daughter, Chanel, who rocked a white polo shirt and skirt.