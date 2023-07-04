Coco Austin Shows Off Curves In Low Cut Red Stripe Swimsuit On 4th Of July: Photos

Coco Austin rocked a dramatically plunging one piece swimming suit to celebrate the 4th of July in Arizona!

July 4, 2023 5:08PM EDT
Coco Austin, 44, is beating the July heat in Arizona! In a photo carousel shared to her verified Instagram account on Monday, July 3rd, the mom of one lounged by a hotel pool at the Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale, Arizona, rocking a deeply plunging red striped swimsuit that showed off her curves. She wore her platinum blonde hair in a casual high updo and finished the look with cherry red lipstick. In another pic, she stood in front of a waterslide with her 7-year-old daughter Chanel on her hip, and in yet another, she boarded an inner tube at the top of a slide with Chanel and some family members. Several other photos showed the wife of rapper Ice-T enjoying the day with various family members.

“Once again we had a great staycation at @greatwolflodge with dad, sister, brother, cousins and kids!” she captioned the holiday photos. “Chanel rode the waterslides like 100 times … such a perfect place when its 110 degrees outside!” She finished the post with the hashtag “#happy4thofjuly.”

The photos sent many of her 3 million fans into a frenzy, and they took to the comments thread to rave over her revealing look. “Girl you gone look young forever if that’s your dad! Baby face Coco for life,” wrote a fan, with another remarking, “Ayyyyyeeev look at y’all.” Yet another commented, “You were born to stand out, love you,” alongside heart and flame emojis.

Coco Austin
Coco is seen on a previous beach outing. (SplashNews)

Coco once shared how she maintains her impressive, swimsuit-ready curvature. “I generally work out my lower body every time I go to the gym,” she told Muscle & Fitness. “I concentrate on doing squats and lunges with weights. I work on the top of my booty muscles. If I work hard enough I can get my butt pretty big, but it takes a lot of dedication and heavy weights.”

She also confessed to enjoying pole workouts. “I love pole fitness,” she told the outlet. “The way I do it, it’s extreme acrobatics—it’s on a whole different level. You go up 12 feet in the air, hit a split or a pose, and hold it. That is some serious business. It’s intense!”

