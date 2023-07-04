Coco Austin Shows Off Curves In Low Cut Red Stripe Swimsuit On 4th Of July: Photos

View gallery

Coco Austin, 44, is beating the July heat in Arizona! In a photo carousel shared to her verified Instagram account on Monday, July 3rd, the mom of one lounged by a hotel pool at the Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale, Arizona, rocking a deeply plunging red striped swimsuit that showed off her curves. She wore her platinum blonde hair in a casual high updo and finished the look with cherry red lipstick. In another pic, she stood in front of a waterslide with her 7-year-old daughter Chanel on her hip, and in yet another, she boarded an inner tube at the top of a slide with Chanel and some family members. Several other photos showed the wife of rapper Ice-T enjoying the day with various family members.

“Once again we had a great staycation at @greatwolflodge with dad, sister, brother, cousins and kids!” she captioned the holiday photos. “Chanel rode the waterslides like 100 times … such a perfect place when its 110 degrees outside!” She finished the post with the hashtag “#happy4thofjuly.”

View Related Gallery Stars In Sexy White Swimsuits: Photos Of Karrueche Tran & More Eva Longoria takes the opportunity to take a walk with her son on the beach and take photos ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 09 Jul 2019 Pictured: EVA LONGORIA WITH HER SON. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA462204_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Rio de Janeiro, BRA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The 41-year-old model showed off her sensational looks in a white one-piece while enjoying some R&R in Rio de Janeiro with her friends. Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Dilson Silva / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The photos sent many of her 3 million fans into a frenzy, and they took to the comments thread to rave over her revealing look. “Girl you gone look young forever if that’s your dad! Baby face Coco for life,” wrote a fan, with another remarking, “Ayyyyyeeev look at y’all.” Yet another commented, “You were born to stand out, love you,” alongside heart and flame emojis.

Coco once shared how she maintains her impressive, swimsuit-ready curvature. “I generally work out my lower body every time I go to the gym,” she told Muscle & Fitness. “I concentrate on doing squats and lunges with weights. I work on the top of my booty muscles. If I work hard enough I can get my butt pretty big, but it takes a lot of dedication and heavy weights.”

She also confessed to enjoying pole workouts. “I love pole fitness,” she told the outlet. “The way I do it, it’s extreme acrobatics—it’s on a whole different level. You go up 12 feet in the air, hit a split or a pose, and hold it. That is some serious business. It’s intense!”