Coco Austin Shows Off Bare Booty & Insists She — Not Kim Kardashian — Made Big Butts Appreciated

Coco Austin says hold off on giving Kim Kardashian credit for the big booty craze. Ice T’s wife insists that she was the OG at making junk in the trunk sexy.

While so many people give Kim Kardashian, 37, credit for making having a massive derriere desirable, rapper/actor Ice-T‘s wife Coco Austin, 38, says she is the one who blazed the trail over two decades ago when big butts weren’t considered sexy. She showed off a modeling photo from an old motorcycle calendar where she was wearing a tiny string thong that exposed her giant bare tush. Next to the pic posted to Instagram on Jan. 14, she wrote about how she paved the way for having a big booty and how many of her followers today don’t even know that she was the OG queen of large bottoms. “I would like to shed light to almost 21 years of modeling. I don’t post much about it & new followers don’t even know I had a career in modeling. They just see a wife, mother and someone that was on reality TV, but just like every actor, singer, rapper, entertainer I’m proud of what I’ve done,” she began.

“I feel people should know it wasn’t easy. I helped pave the way for thick girls during the skinny genre (during the Kate Moss days in what they call the waif era) to be noticed as beautiful. This was back before social media when magazines were popping, back before Kim K, Nicki Minaj. I mention them because young people see pop culture as the history makers, but they need to know it started somewhere before them. This was also back before the plastic surgery craze,” she continued, referring to the now incredibly popular Brazilian butt lift. See Coco’s sexiest pics, here.

“During my time it was pretty much JLo that was making waves with the derriere phenomenon. To have booty it was considered to be fat in the modeling world. But I helped changed the minds of what booty was. Today its a normal thing to see all different shapes and sizes, no one even thinks about it anymore. I helped history…I don’t want to toss it aside like it was nothing. I’d like to think some of my modeling was meaningful. After tons of calendars, DVD’s over 100 magazine covers and editorials I’m still standing. Thank you for all years of support. Power to the booty and strong healthy women!” she added. Well said Coco!

