Coco Austin, 41, Slays In Sexy Cutout Swimsuit: Plus, 14 More Women Over 40 In Bathing Suits

Coco Austin took to Instagram to share some eye-catching photos of herself showing off her incredible body in metallic silver swimsuit and asked her fans what they thought of the piece.

Coco Austin, 41, is looking amazing and she proved it with her latest snapshots! The actress gave off a true summer vibe when she posed for some memorable photos while wearing a metallic silver swimsuit that had a cut-out section at the waist. In one pic, she is sitting on a red outside sofa with one leg up and sunglasses on her face, and in the other, she is showing off her behind while standing and giving an over-the-shoulder pose.

“Swimsuit season is here!🩱 I have fun trying new styles ..what do you think about this one? Suit from @creamfitwomen/ @69flavorsswim #monokini #swimsuit #poolside #arizona #matrix,” she captioned the post. It didn’t take long for her fans to answer her question and from the many positive comments, we’d say they liked her style of swimwear.

“Omg you are a model,” one follower wrote along with heart-eyed emojis. “Yassss! Love it!” another commented. “It shines just like you. I love it,” a third wrote. “I love the way it accentuates your curves,” a fourth complimented.

Coco’s latest photos aren’t the first ones that caused her to wow her fans. On June 4, she shared a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a long sleeveless pink dress while her adorable daughter Chanel, 4, stood beside her in a cute nightgown and gave the camera a peace sign. The blonde beauty was holding a large colorful dragon float in the pic and referenced it in the caption.

“Went to the grocery store to get some salad stuff and came back with this thing……… a dragon #momlife,” the caption read.

Before that, on May 19, she showed off some snapshots of her and Chanel wearing matching blue patterned bikinis. The mother-daughter duo were snuggling and posing outside on rocks and looked as sweet as could be! “We can make any place tropical…Arizona girls,” Coco captioned the post.