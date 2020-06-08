See Pics
Coco Austin, 41, Slays In Sexy Cutout Swimsuit: Plus, 14 More Women Over 40 In Bathing Suits

Air New Zealand are giving passengers a reason to watch to their safety video - Sports Illustrated models in bikinis. The Kiwi carrier claims to have made "the world's most beautiful safety video" dubbed "Safety in Paradise" which features Chrissy Teigen, Ariel Meredith, Hannah Davis and Jessica Gomes on some exotic beach locations. Impossibly youthful Christie Brinkley, 60, also appears in a white cutaway bathing suit. While gaining many fans the safety message has also sparked a sexism row - with some feminists claiming that the "highly sexualised" message objectifies women. Brinkley who has appeared on three S.I. covers in its 50 years of existence, does not agree: "I'm thrilled to be part of it?I love the playful script, it contains a lot of unexpected moments for a safety video," she said.
Actress Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston during a holidays in Marbella on Sunday 16 July 2017.
Oscar winning actress Halle Berry relaxes with friends at the beach in Miami, FL on late Sunday afternoon. Halle wore a turquoise bikini with a black coverup as she spends the Memorial Day holiday with friends in South Beach since her ex boyfriend has custody of her daughter for the weekend.
Coco Austin took to Instagram to share some eye-catching photos of herself showing off her incredible body in metallic silver swimsuit and asked her fans what they thought of the piece.

Coco Austin, 41, is looking amazing and she proved it with her latest snapshots! The actress gave off a true summer vibe when she posed for some memorable photos while wearing a metallic silver swimsuit that had a cut-out section at the waist. In one pic, she is sitting on a red outside sofa with one leg up and sunglasses on her face, and in the other, she is showing off her behind while standing and giving an over-the-shoulder pose.

“Swimsuit season is here!🩱 I have fun trying new styles ..what do you think about this one? Suit from @creamfitwomen/ @69flavorsswim #monokini #swimsuit #poolside #arizona #matrix,” she captioned the post. It didn’t take long for her fans to answer her question and from the many positive comments, we’d say they liked her style of swimwear.

“Omg you are a model,” one follower wrote along with heart-eyed emojis. “Yassss! Love it!” another commented. “It shines just like you. I love it,” a third wrote. “I love the way it accentuates your curves,” a fourth complimented.

Coco Austin looking great in a bikini. (SplashNews)

Coco’s latest photos aren’t the first ones that caused her to wow her fans. On June 4, she shared a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a long sleeveless pink dress while her adorable daughter Chanel, 4, stood beside her in a cute nightgown and gave the camera a peace sign. The blonde beauty was holding a large colorful dragon float in the pic and referenced it in the caption.

“Went to the grocery store to get some salad stuff and came back with this thing……… a dragon #momlife,” the caption read.

Before that, on May 19, she showed off some snapshots of her and Chanel wearing matching blue patterned bikinis. The mother-daughter duo were snuggling and posing outside on rocks and looked as sweet as could be! “We can make any place tropical…Arizona girls,” Coco captioned the post.