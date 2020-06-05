Coco Austin, 41, Rocks Pink Dress By The Pool With Daughter, 4, & More Celeb Moms With Mini-Me Kids

Coco Austin and her mini-me daughter Chanel posed for a sweet pic after they came home from the grocery store with a very bizarre item.

Coco Austin, 41, and her adorable daughter, Chanel are just the cutest! The wife of rapper Ice-T, 62, took to Instagram on June 4 to share a sweet pic of herself and her mini-me after an interesting shopping trip, that involved an inflatable dragon. “Went to the grocery store to get some salad stuff and came back with this thing……… a dragon,” she captioned the photo, adding the dragon emoji and the hashtag “#momlife”.

In the snap, Coco rocked a pink dress with a thigh-high slit and scooped neckline. Her blonde tresses fell down her back in pretty, beachy waves. Little Chanel stood beside her mom, who was holding the massive red, green, and purple dragon, and wore a mauve nightgown. The family’s pup was also seen in the corner of the snap — too cute!

Fans were quick to comment on the picture of the adorable duo “You can see how happy Chanel is,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Story of my life,” referencing the impromptu purchase of an inflatable dragon! It comes just a few days after the pair posed in a precious mother-daughter photo, which showed Coco and Chanel dressed like twins in pretty black dresses with brightly colored flowers. The model paired her look with strappy red sandals while Chanel wore lavender shoes adorned with a tiny bow.

“Feeling flowery today… We love our matching purses by @bellbeachwear,” Coco captioned the cute photos of the pair as they accessorized their wardrobes with fashionable pink handbags. The ladies were also joined by their two bulldogs, King Maximus & Princess Alexus as Chanel cozied up to her mom. Fans flocked to Coco’s comments section to gush over the photo. “Omg so adorable! Love the matching purses #twinning,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Great Mom/Daughter Pic and bags.” As Coco frequently posts matching outfits with her daughter, one fan commented, “Keep rocking the matching outfits because one day Chanel may not want to match you,” followed with three red heart emojis.