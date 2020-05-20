Coco Austin Shares A Kiss & Twins With Baby Girl Chanel, 4, In Matching Swimsuits — See Pic 

Model Coco Austin posed for the sweetest snap with her lookalike daughter Chanel, whom she shares with longtime hubby Ice-T.

Coco Austin and her mini-me Chanel, 4, are making the most of quarantine! The mother-daughter duo are spending plenty of quality time together, and the 41-year-old took to Instagram on May 19 to share an adorable snap of the pair wearing matching swimsuits. “We can make anyplace tropical… Arizona girls,” she captioned the photo, adding a hibiscus and palm tree emojis. Although they might not be on a tropical island, Coco and her daughter, whom she shares with longtime hubby Ice-T, were appeared to be living it up by the waterfall in their backyard pool.

In the adorable pic, the proud mom kissed her baby girl, as she donned a black and white leopard print bikini that closely resembled her daughter’s black and white striped swimsuit. They’ve certainly mastered the whole “mommy and me” thing. Earlier in the week, Coco shared another snap by the pool in which her daughter sat on her hip. In the pic, they were also joined by the family’s English bulldog. “Im a very happy girl! Chanel on my hip and dogs always having fun! Dont need much!” she wrote.

Coco and Chanel are seriously one of the cutest mother-daughter duos — and they love to twin in matching outfits! At the Bash for the Bulldogs Fundraising Gala in December 2018, Coco and Chanel stepped out in matching leopard print outfits. Coco had on a leopard print shirt and black leggings, while Chanel looked so cute in a leopard print dress and a black sweater. Little Chanel also had a matching leopard print bow in her hair and wore leopard shoes. The pair also rocked precious polka dot swimsuits while on the beach in Miami back in Jan. 2017.

During their vacay to the Dominican Republic in March 2019, Coco and Chanel rocked matching swimsuits again. “I gotta best friend for life!” Coco captioned a sweet Instagram photo with Chanel. At the Trolls The Experience interactive exhibit preview in New York City, Coco and Chanel had on the exact same adorable outfit. They both wore the same pink T-shirt and matching pink jeans.