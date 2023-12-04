Jeannie Mai Admits She Was ‘Gutted’ by Her Marriage to Jeezy Ending in Divorce

Image Credit: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jeannie Mai spoke about her many feelings as she found out that she was getting a divorce from Jeezy after two years of marriage in an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, December 4. While the TV personality, 44, admitted that it was very difficult to realize that her marriage was going to end in divorce, she did admit that she feels like the split has made her stronger. “I was going through things and marriage ended in divorce, and it was kind of hard. It’s what I’m dealing with day by day,” she said.

While Jeannie admitted that when the news of the divorce first broke, she was heartbroken, but she did say that she’s been healing. “I think I’m doing better now. I think at the time, when I found out—at the same time as the rest of the world—that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted,” she said.

Despite how difficult the split from Jeezy has been, Jeannie did show that she’s learned how resilient she is. “Today it’s about picking up the pieces. It’s about discovering me, being a mom to the best blessing in my life: my little girl,” she said. “Even though this year, I met the most broken version of me, I also met the strongest version of me.”

Jeannie was married to Jeezy from 2021 until September of this year. The “Put On” rapper, 46, filed for divorce from his wife after two years on September 15. The court documents stated that the pair had a prenuptial agreement, and he was seeking joint custody of their daughter Monaco, 23 months.

Back in October, The Real alum did open up about how she was finding strength in her daughter as she went through the divorce. “Monaco, that is my North Star, and I can definitely tell you that I don’t know if I would handle this the same way without her, because today, I’m able to look at her and say, ‘What would I advise you if you were in my shoes?’ And it changes everything,” she said in an interview with Sherri.