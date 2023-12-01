Timothee Chalamet Rocks Sheer Sleeveless Top for Paris ‘Wonka’ Premiere Amid Kylie Jenner Romance

Image Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet‘s Wonka press run is in full swing, and he is bringing his fashion A game! The film’s star looked extra stylish on the red carpet at the Paris premiere in a sequined blouse from Tom Ford’s spring/summer 2024 women’s collection, as reported by Page Six. The 27-year-old’s top featured a sleeveless design that glistened as he moved. Timmy paired the metallic silver top with black trousers and black patent leather boots.

While at the premiere, the Dune actor posed alongside his other Wonka co-stars including Hugh Grant, 63. The Notting Hill star sported a dapper look in a black corduroy suit and white button-up shirt. Hugh completed his look with black leather dress shoes and smiled alongside Timmy. After a video of the two actors was shared on social media, one fan took to the comments to gush over them. “Oh ok, I see that he woke up today and chose murder!!” one admirer joked of Timothée’s fashion choice.

Meanwhile, a fan shared a video of Timothée greeting fans on the red carpet and speaking in French. One admirer even took to the comments of a re-shared clip to swoon of Timmy’s outfit. “Shiny marvelous guy!” they penned. A separate fan couldn’t help but speculate that the actor appeared chilly while out in below freezing weather. “He looks a little cold! Anything for his fans,” they wrote in admiration of the Lady Bird star.

Timothée’s recent Wonka premiere outfit comes just three days after he dazzled in a pink velvet suit at the London premiere. It also comes amid his ongoing romance with Kylie Jenner.

While on the red carpet in the U.K., he spoke to E! News and shared which famous film inspired him the most in the franchise. When Timmy was asked if he reached out to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star Johnny Depp, 60, for advice, he was quick to answer. “No,” he said. “I love the Gene Wilder version. The Gene Wilder version I saw first… technically because that’s the one I grew up on.”

Although Timmy didn’t channel Johnny in the upcoming film, he did make sure to note that the 60-year-old’s take on Willy Wonka was “very bold.” Johnny famously played the chocolate factory owner in the 2005 version of the movie, while Gene took on the famous role in 1971. The latest film’s director Paul King previously revealed to Rolling Stone that Wonka was a “straight offer” for Timothée, who did not audition. “It was a straight offer because he’s great and he was the only person in my mind who could do it,” he told the outlet in July. Wonka premieres in theaters across the U.S. beginning December 15.