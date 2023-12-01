Suzanne Somers Laid to Rest and Remembered During Poignant Celebration of Life in Palm Springs

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Suzanne Somers‘ nearest and dearest have laid her to rest and remembered her during a celebration of life in the California desert on Thursday, per Page Six. An insider reportedly told the outlet for a Friday, December 1 report that she was poignantly laid to rest in a pair of custom Timberland boots, six weeks after her October 15 death, which fell just a day before her 77th birthday. They were decorated with messages from her husband of 45 years, Alan Hamel.

“They loved to go hiking all the time, they loved the mountains,” a source close to the couple told the outlet. “He at some point, he gave those to her and personalized them for her.” Messages on the boots reportedly read, “In Love Forever,” “Twice a Day,” and “We Are One.”

The Three’s Company beauty was also remembered in a memorial service held in Palm Springs, California, attended by her closest friends and family members. Billionaire Charles Koch, a resident of the neighborhood, reportedly also attended. A photo shared by Page Six showed a program from the celebration of life, with a gorgeous illustration of Suzanne (created by stepdaughter Leslie Hamel) and a quote. “It’s not who you are. It’s not what you have. It’s not what you do. It’s only about who you love and who loves you…and I love you,” it read, along with her distinctive signature. The program also called Suzanne “our brightest star.”

PEOPLE reported that guests donned “sparkles and feathers in true Suzanne fashion” for the celebration, and guests were gifted a “LOVE” bracelet from Suzanne’s line and a holiday candle in her personal favorite scent, Floating Gardenia. Suzanne’s husband told Page Six, “Suzanne loved cocktail parties, and we threw her a great one at Stone Eagle club in Palm Desert.”

Suzanne died after a lengthy battle with breast cancer that ultimately spread to her brain, per an October 26 report by The Blast. Her publicist, R. Couri Hay, confirmed in a statement to HollywoodLife that she had died “peacefully at home” on October 15.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the statement said. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”