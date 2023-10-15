Suzanne Somers Dead: ‘Three’s Company’ Star Dies One Day Before 77th Birthday

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Suzanne Somers has died at the age of 76. The actress, who is known for her starring roles in television shows like Three’s Company and Step by Step, passed away “peacefully at home” in the early morning hours of Sunday after battling breast cancer, according to her longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay. She was surrounded by her family, including her husband Alan Hamel and son Bruce Somers Jr.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” Hay wrote in a statement shared with HollywoodLife. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family. Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

“A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month,” Hay also confirmed.

The news of Suzanne’s passing comes less than three months after she took to Instagram to share a post that revealed the breast cancer that she previously battled had returned. She shared the news in a caption alongside a loving photo of her and Alan hugging and smiling. “Since I have been taking time off from work, many of you have asked for more details about my health. As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down,” the caption read.

“I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it,” she continued. “This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter. Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever.”

Suzanne first battle with breast cancer came when she was in her 50s in 2000. She reportedly underwent a lumpectomy and radiation at the time. She later revealed the cancer had returned in 2008 and it was inoperable. “For six days, six doctors confirmed I had inoperable cancer. I went into that valley of fear. I saw my death, it was horrible,” she told CBS News in 2009. She eventually learned she was misdiagnosed. Suzanne also battled skin cancer in her 30s.