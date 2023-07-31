Suzanne Somers’s Health: Her Battle With 2 Types Of Cancer & How She’s Doing Now

Suzanne Somers revealed that she’s been diagnosed with both breast and skin cancer, battling cancer for the second time.

Suzanne had first battled skin cancer in her 30s and breast cancer in her 50s.

Suzanne announced she was stepping back from acting after battling cancer again.

Suzanne Somers is taking some time away from her work after a recent battle with cancer. The beloved Three’s Company actress, 76, has struggled with different types of cancer in her younger years, and she’s also been recovering from a neck injury, which required surgery, in 2020. Over the years, she’s been very outspoken on her opinions on different types of treatment for cancer.

Suzanne has been absent from her Facebook Live series with her husband Alan Hamel, but she still occasionally shares videos on Instagram. Alan revealed that she had battled cancer again recently and had been cleared at the beginning of June in an interview with Page Six on July 31, 2023. Find out more about Suzanne’s health updates here.

Suzanne Somers Diagnosed With Breast & Skin Cancer

Suzanne has been very open about her struggles with cancer. Her husband revealed that she did battle skin cancer when she was in her 30s, and she had a battle with breast cancer in her 50s, which she’s been very open about. Her husband also said that she was diagnosed with hyperplasia in her 20s, which he called “the waiting room for cancer.”

She’s been open about how her breast cancer diagnosis. In her 2010 book Knockout, she opened up about alternative cancer treatments to chemotherapy, where she interviewed many doctors about different routes, although her advice was criticized by some experts, per CNN.

She’s also strongly supported embracing a chemical-free, organic lifestyle. “All her doctors said if she didn’t lead a chemical-free, organic life supported by bioidentical hormones, she wouldn’t be with us,” her husband told Page Six.

She’s also advocated for bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. “As we decline, we can now fill the tank with bioidentical hormones; not too much, not too little – exactly; optimal health. It’s the most exciting thing that’s ever happened. It means that we can remain even all the way through, and as you get older you just need a little more,” she told Park magazine in 2021.

What Are Breast Cancer & Skin Cancer?

Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer. Behind skin cancer, it’s the most common form of the disease found in women in the United States, per The Mayo Clinic. The disease occurs when the cells grow abnormally, and it can be inherited. Some symptoms can include a lump, changes to skin around the breast, and redness. There has been much research into breast cancer and preventative treatment.

Similar to breast cancer, skin cancer occurs when epidermis cells grow abnormally, per The Skin Cancer Foundation. It can be caused by UV rays from the sun or tanning bands. There are various types, including carcinoma and melanoma.

How Long Has Suzanne Somers Been Sick?

While it’s not clear how long Suzanne was battling the most recent bout of cancer, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage II breast cancer for the first time in April 2000. She underwent a lumpectomy and radiation treatment, although she didn’t undergo chemotherapy, per Us Weekly. She revealed that doctors had told her that her cancer had taken a turn for the worst in 2008. “For six days, six doctors confirmed I had inoperable cancer. I went into that valley of fear. I saw my death, it was horrible,” she told CBS News in 2009. Thankfully, she later learned that she’d been misdiagnosed.

Besides her cancer, Suzanne also had to undergo neck surgery in 2020, after suffering a fall down her stairs. “I have been struggling for the better part of the year with a fractured hip, and then Alan and I took an unfortunate fall while coming down the stairs at our home. I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving,” she wrote on Instagram. “After several scans, it was determined I had 2 vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain. The good news is that I had neck surgery to correct these issues and now I am on the mend!”

How Is Suzanne Somers Doing Today?

While she’s taking some time off of work, Suzanne’s husband said that she’s cancer-free. “She has now dealt with her cancer once again,” he told Page Six. “On June 6, she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward.”

Even though the Three’s Company star been cleared, Alan revealed that the two of them were still taking a little time to recover. “We decided to put work on the back burner for now and focus on her health,” he told the outlet.