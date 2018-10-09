Suzanne Somers, 71, Reveals She ‘Regrew’ A Breast With Stem Cells After Losing One To Cancer

Wow! Suzanne Somers claims that alternative medicine after breast cancer helped her ‘regrow’ her own breast — no reconstructive surgery needed. Here’s what happened.

After bring diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 and successfully beating the disease, actress Suzanne Somers, 71, wanted to replace the breast that was left disfigured after treatment. A proponent of alternative medicine, Suzanne famously denied chemotherapy, instead undergoing radiation and a lumpectomy. She said at the time that after surgery, when the bandages were removed, “sixty-five percent of my breast was gone. I had a DD on one side, and on the other side I could barely fill a B cup.” When it came to fixing it, Suzanne took a non-traditional approach to her health again. She underwent a controversial procedure involving stem cells in 2012 — and look at that! Six years later, her breast is back to normal, she said in a new interview!

“Do you know what’s interesting about this?” Suzanne told Us Weekly on the red carpet at the Carousel of Hope Ball while gesturing to her chest. “This is a regrown breast. This is really mine. I went 11 years without a breast on this side.” Amazing, right? Here’s how she did it: Suzanne sought the help of a doctor at the University of Tokyo who was leading a clinical trial using stem cells. She became one of the first women in the United States to undergo cell-assisted lipotransfer. As she explained at the October 6 event, “They took fat from my stomach, spun out the stem cells, discarded the weak ones, took the strong ones, injected them into this breast with, like, a turkey baster, and for a year I felt, like, electrical zippers growing the blood vessels.”

“I have two breasts again that are mine,” she told Us. “No implants, no foreign objects in my body. The first two weeks after I had it done, I was showing everybody. I’d whip it out — ‘cause I was so used to not having it. And then after two weeks, my husband [Alan Hamel] said to me, ‘You gotta stop showing people your breast!’” If you’ve got it, flaunt it!