Suzanne Somers’ Son Bruce Pens Emotional Tribute to His Late Mom on 77th Birthday: ‘Heaven Is Lucky’

Image Credit: Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

Suzanne Somers’ son, Bruce Somers, is honoring his late mother, who died following a 20-year battle with breast cancer. The 57-year-old penned an emotional Instagram tribute on October 16 on what would have been Suzanne’s 77th birthday.

“She soared higher than most can dream,” Bruce wrote alongside a photo of Suzanne giving her son a kiss on the cheek. “She protected those who didn’t have a voice. She asked the questions most didn’t know to ask. She shared her challenges and brought light to solutions. To so many, she was a brave warrior who articulated their fears. She wasn’t fearless, but she faced them so we could learn. She was a friend, a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entertainer, an icon, and a legend. But to me, she was just Mom [sic].”

Bruce added that he “had the privilege as the only person who could call her [mom].”

“Growing up, it was us against the world,” he continued. “And then she took the world by storm. It’s always too soon, no matter how prepared we may be. But she will live through me as she taught me to be kind, to be present, to love and be loved, to care, to express, and to always speak from the heart … because THAT is the voice of God.”

Bruce then addressed the Three’s Company alum directly by writing, “Mom, you left me with all the tools, though I’ll still need your guiding spirit around me. I feel you and know you are there. But I will miss your sweet hand and caring eyes that would look deep into my soul for verification that everything was OK. Thank you for being the best mother any son could ever dream of. I miss you already. Call me greedy, but 57 years wasn’t enough. And yet, I received more love than I could ever imagine. I love you so dearly. Happy Birthday on what would have been your 77th birthday. Please gorge on all the birthday cake you want while you make all the other angels sing, dance, laugh and cry. Today, heaven is lucky.”

Though Suzanne was battling breast cancer for more than 23 years, her death came as a shock to her family, the late actress’ publicist told CNN that day.

“Suzanne was expecting to eat copious amounts of cake on her birthday, which is today,” friend and publicist R. Couri Hay told the outlet on October 16. “She just wanted to eat cake with her family at her home in Palm Springs. Nobody thought she was going to pass away; it was unexpected. We’re not saying she was going to dance on the table. But no one expected her to go that night.”

Suzanne — who died on October 15 — earned widespread acclaim for portraying the character Chrissy Snow on Three’s Company. She was also known for her role in Step by Step. Later in her entertainment career, the California native appeared on Full House, Dancing With the Stars and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.