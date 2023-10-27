Suzanne Somers’ Cause of Death Revealed Nearly 2 Weeks After Her Tragic Passing

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Suzanne Somers‘ cause of death was revealed nearly two weeks after she died at the age of 76. The Three’s Company actress passed away from breast cancer that metastasized to her brain, according to a report from The Blast on October 26. The outlet obtained Suzanne’s death certificate which revealed that a biopsy was done to confirm how the beloved star died, but an autopsy was not completed. Hypertension and hydrocephalus also reportedly contributed to Suzanne’s death.

Suzanne passed away “peacefully at home” on October 15, her publicist, R. Couri Hay, confirmed in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the statement read. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

The late actress was battling breast cancer for 23 years before her death. She reportedly underwent a lumpectomy and radiation when she was in her 50s. She also had skin cancer when she was in her 30s. Less than three months before her death, Suzanne informed her fans on Instagram that her breast cancer had returned.

“Since I have been taking time off from work, many of you have asked for more details about my health. As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down,” she captioned a photo with her husband, who she married in 1977.

“I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I’m a fighter,” Suzanne added. “Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can’t even explain how much he has done for me. If it’s even possible, we are even closer than ever.”

Besides her cancer, Suzanne also had to undergo neck surgery in 2020, after suffering a fall down her stairs.

Suzanne earned widespread acclaim for portraying the character Chrissy Snow on Three’s Company. She was also known for her role in Step by Step. Later in her entertainment career, the California native appeared on Full House, Dancing With the Stars and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.