Tori Spelling Reportedly ‘Very Protective’ of Kids After Ex Dean McDermott’s ‘Rages’ and Tell-All Interview

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Tori Spelling, 50, is focusing on her five kids with ex Dean McDermott, 57, amid their high-profile split. That’s according to a new report, which claims her “protective” mom instincts have kicked in, following Dean’s recent tell-all interview, which detailed his view of the spiral that led to the end of their marriage. “The interview took Tori off guard,” a source explained to Us Weekly for a Thursday, November 30 report. “It was a lot of personal information about their family. Tori’s been very protective of the kids, given Dean’s rages and outburst.”

The former couple share kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6. They split in June after 17 years of marriage, and earlier this month, Dean opened up to the Daily Mail in a multi-part bombshell interview that shared up-close and personal alleged details about their split. It also contained a number of serious confessions from Dean, who reportedly spent Thanksgiving in a sober living facility. As yet, Tori has remained silent on the matter.

Amid the talk surrounding Dean’s confessions, Tori was reportedly “hurt.” “Tori is a little hurt and upset by Dean’s recent tell-all type of interview,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight earlier in November. “[She] recognizes that Dean spoke about her in a relatively positive light, but she feels protective over her children. Especially Stella, who is old enough to know what’s going on and reads and hears about these types of things.”

However, the source added, she’s attempting to make the best of things moving forward. “Tori is trying to stay positive and keep things afloat for her family and not let Dean’s words impact her too much,” they reportedly told the outlet.

Dean’s interview didn’t shy away from accountability — he claims his binge drinking caused a lot of the drama that broke down the marriage. “I took something that was really beautiful, and I just tore it down year after year, day after day,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough,” he continued. “I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation. It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos by myself with a beautiful family in the other room. That’s what it led to, and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).