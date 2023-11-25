Dean McDermott Spent Thanksgiving in Sober Living Facility Amid Split From Tori Spelling

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dean McDermott, 57, spent Thanksgiving away from his kids and in a sober living facility. The actor, who split from Tori Spelling earlier this year, took to Instagram to reveal his plans in a video. Although it’s unknown if he was able to talk to his brood, which includes Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, he expressed gratitude for them and other positive things in his life, like his sponsor, in the clip.

“I’m going to be spending [the holiday] with my housemates at Freedom House at sober living,” Dean said in the video while sitting in a car and wearing a red and black flannel shirt. “We’re going to have a lot of fun.”

“I’m just truly blessed and I hope everybody has a wonderful, wonderful day,” he also added. “Bless you all. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Dean’s latest holiday video comes just a couple of weeks after he gave a tell-all interview about the struggles he had in his 17-year marriage with Tori. In addition to admitting he hadn’t seen Tori or their kids in five months, he touched on his alcohol addiction, which he said led to the end of his marriage.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough,” he told Daily Mail. “I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation. It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos by myself with a beautiful family in the other room. That’s what it led to, and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori.”

Shortly after the interview was published, a source claimed that Tori was “hurt” about the comments. “Tori is a little hurt and upset by Dean’s recent tell-all type of interview,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “[She] recognizes that Dean spoke about her in a relatively positive light, but she feels protective over her children. Especially Stella, who is old enough to know what’s going on and reads and hears about these types of things.”