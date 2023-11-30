Kim Kardashian Says Her Family ‘Scammed the System’ to Become Famous

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Even Kim Kardashian can admit that she never expected her family to became as rich and famous as they have. During the season 4 finale of The Kardashians that was released November 30 on Hulu, the KarJenner clan gathered together for Scott Disick‘s 40th birthday party, where they laughed about how Kim’s first magazine cover was for the dog publication K9 Magazine in 2008.

“Anything for a cover!” the SKIMS founder, 43, said with a laugh.

Scott and Kris Jenner, 68, noted that Kim went from modeling for dog magazines to becoming an attorney and appearing on the cover of Vogue in the matter of a decade and a half.

“Guys, we scammed the system,” Kim jokingly said to her family. “We did it. Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it. We put in some hard work.”

In a confessional, Kim explained how Scott — who has three children with Kim’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 44 — has been her “motivator” throughout her career.

“He’ll always say, ‘God, can you believe you did it?’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t, this is crazy,’ ” Kim said. “We aren’t supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party? We weren’t the cool kids, how did we do it?”

The Kardashian family was first thrown into the spotlight in 1995 when Kim’s late dad, Robert Kardashian, became O.J. Simpson‘s lawyer during his murder trial. Eight years later, the family got a significant amount of media attention thanks to Kim’s 2003 sex tape with Ray J, which led to them landing their own reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premiered on E! in 2007.

While Kim didn’t expect her family to achieve such success, she’s been open about the fact that she always wanted a life in the spotlight. “If you were to ask me years ago, when I first started my career, I would have done anything to be famous, I’m so open and honest about the fact that I love being famous,” the mom-of-four told Robin Roberts during an ABC News special that aired in April 2022. “Some people are made for it better than others, I would be lying if I said I didn’t feel like I could handle it and if I didn’t feel like I was made for it,” Kim added.

The American Horror Story actress also admitted that while it’s not always easy to be in the public eye and be scrutinized constantly, she doesn’t look at fame as a “negative thing.” “Now it’s definitely not my goal, but I don’t mind it,” she explained about being famous. “I’m not one to say, like: ‘Oh my god, it’s so hard.’ I knew what I was getting myself into.”