Prince William Reportedly Drops Major Hint He’s a Taylor Swift Fan

Image Credit: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Not only is he a “London Boy,” but he may also be a Swiftie! Prince William appeared to show that he’s a fan of Taylor Swift during a conversation with none other than Ronnie Wood! The Rolling Stones guitarist, 76, claimed that he had had a conversation with the Prince of Wales, 41, about his band’s upcoming tour, and he said that he’d only come out if Taylor, 33, was there. Ronnie shared the new info about William during a conversation with Hello Magazine on the red carpet for the Tusk Conservation Awards.

As the Stones are gearing up to head out on their own tour in 2024, Ronnie told the outlet that he’d invited the Prince of Wales out for a show, but William had his own request. “We were talking about the tour and I said, ‘Come on, you’ve got to come out on tour’ and we were talking about the new album and everything,” Ronnie said. “William said [he would] if we could get Taylor Swift there.”

Ronnie said that he had pointed out that Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger had joined Taylor on-stage for one of the shows on her 1989 tour, and that seemed to pique Williams’ interest. “I’m there then,” the prince said, according to Ronnie.

While William didn’t outright say that he was a Swiftie, it did seem that he was dropping a big hint that he’s a fan of Taylor’s music. While the Stones are setting out for a new tour behind their latest album Hackney Diamonds, Taylor will be picking up her “Eras Tour” in 2024, with dates in Asia, Australia, and Europe (including a few shows in England), before returning for a few more North American shows.

William isn’t the only member of the Royal Family who enjoys Taylor’s music. In fact, the “Blank Space” singer was reportedly invited to perform at King Charles’ coronation, but she turned it down, according to Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame. His sister-in-law Meghan Markle reportedly attended one of the Los Angeles concerts on “The Eras Tour,” back in August.