‘RHODubai’ Star Caroline Stanbury Shows Off Results of Her Facelift in New Photos: ‘New Face, New Me’

Caroline Stanbury is going into the new year looking better than ever! The Real Housewives of Dubai star, 47, got a face lift and showed off the results with photos of herself and husband Sergio Carrallo, 29, on Thanksgiving. “NEW FACE, NEW ME ♥️,” Caroline captioned the November 24 Instagram post. “happythanksgiving Thankful for a lot of things in my life! Day 14 of the journey…#facelift.”

Caroline looked gorgeous wearing a black turtleneck and black leather pants in the photos. The Bravo star happily embraced her husband, who had on a black suit jacket over a blue button-up shirt with a pair of beige dress pants. The couple’s outfits color-coordinated for the holiday.

Shortly before Thanksgiving, Sergio documented Caroline’s face lift journey from when she got the procedure to her lengthy recovery process in a video on his Instagram. The Real Madrid soccer player bought a bouquet of flowers, a card, and a smoothie that he gave to Caroline when he saw her for the first time after her surgery. As the couple sat in the car together to leave the hospital, Sergio cried sitting next to Caroline who had bandages wrapped around her face. “One of the hardest moments of my life…” he wrote on the video. Sergio continued showing footage from Caroline’s two-week recovery journey leading up to Thanksgiving in the rest of his post.

In his caption, Sergio opened up about how he struggled during the aftermath of Caroline’s face lift. “Seeing the person that you love with all your heart suffering and in pain how she was .. it was very hard,” he wrote. “As a husband I will always support her and be here for her and as much as I was against it, she really wanted to do it. So, I was there for her, supporting and helping her day to day. I am very proud of you and I just seeing how happy you are with the result, it makes me very happy. You look absolutely beautiful @carolinestanbury.”

Caroline and Sergio appear on The Real Housewives of Dubai, the latest entry in Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise. Caroline revealed on the series premiere in 2022 that she didn’t feel the need to marry Sergio, but he insisted they tie the knot since people think he’s Caroline’s “toy boy” because of their almost 20-year age difference. The pair wed in late 2021 after getting engaged at the beginning of that year. Caroline is back as a main cast member for the show’s second season, set to premiere in 2024.