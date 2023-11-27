Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner Open Up About Plastic Surgery Rumors: ‘I’m Doing Makeup’

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence, 33, sat down with Kylie Jenner, 26, in late October to discuss all things beauty and more for a story published by Interview Magazine on November 27. During the candid conversation between The Kardashians star and the Oscar winner, Jennifer shut down the recent rumors that she had plastic surgery. Initially, the topic began with Kylie’s famous lips and how she began “contouring” them in her teens.

After the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained how she used makeup to make her lips appear fuller, Jennifer admitted she also uses makeup to alter her look. “I also think it’s incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip,” she explained. “And I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery.”

Despite this, The Hunger Games starlet denied the speculation about her eyes. “I’m like, ‘I didn’t have eye surgery. I’m doing makeup,'” Jennifer said. Kylie then jumped in to compliment the mother-of-one on her appearance. “Oh my god. You know, you’ve been looking amazing,” she gushed, to which Jennifer jokingly replied, “Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery.” The TV personality went on to reassure Jennifer that she looks great. “No, I’ve been seeing the pictures,” Kylie said. “It doesn’t look like that.”

Kylie went on to explain that she did proceed to get lip fillers eventually, however, she added that she doesn’t see the validity in comparing her appearance now to when she was in her preteens. “I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me. I’ll see before and after photos when I’m 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently,” she explained. “I have contour on. I’m like, ‘How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I’ve gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?’ I’m like, ‘What are we talking about?'”

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty connected with Kylie and discussed her shared experience with before-and-after photos of herself. “I have the same thing. I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I’m 19 to 30 and I’m like, ‘I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging,'” Jennifer quipped. “Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I’m like, ‘I’ve had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.'”