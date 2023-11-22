The Cast of ‘Friends’ Reportedly ‘Closer Than Ever’ Following Matthew Perry’s Sudden Death

Image Credit: Mark Large/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Matthew Perry‘s heartbreaking death on October 28 has left his former Friends co-stars grieving. Nearly one month later, a source close to the A-listers told Life & Style that the pals have become “even closer” amid the tragedy. “They’re processing it in different ways and sharing when they’re ready,” the insider explained on November 22. “If there is any good news, it’s that the cast is even closer than ever before.”

As comedy fans know, the late 54-year-old starred in Friends from 1994 until the series finale in 2004. His former co-stars include Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. “His death has left a huge hole in the hearts of his former cast members,” the source went on to add of the group’s emotional reaction to Matthew’s passing.

Initially, the group released a statement about Matthew’s death with PEOPLE on October 30. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the somber letter read two days after Matthew’s death. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.” The co-stars went on to add that they would “say more” when they were ready. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” they added. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matt, 56, was the first Friends alum to break his silence via Instagram on November 14. “Matthew It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer, 54, took to Instagram on November 15 to pen an open letter to her late friend. “Oh boy this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” her caption began over a series of photos with Matthew. “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?'”

Around the same time, David also took to social media to mourn his former co-star and friend. “Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity,” his caption began, before he concluded with, “I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around.” Matthew is survived by his father, John Bennett Perry, his mother, Suzanne Morrison, his stepfather, Keith Morrison, and five siblings.