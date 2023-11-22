Britney Spears’ Sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden, 17, Spotted Surfing in Hawaii in Rare Photos

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Britney Spears’ two sons Sean Preston and Jayden were seen enjoying some time in the water with their dad Kevin Federline in Hawaii on Tuesday, November 21. The two boys were seen paddling out on surfboards with their dad in the photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. They were also joined by their older half-sister Kori for the family day. The outing marked the first time that Jayden was seen since moving to Hawaii.

The family was seen wading in the water with paddleboards as they made their way out. In some of the photos, Jayden, 17, was seen with a short hairstyle, as he sported a blue bathing suit. Sean, 18, went for gray swim trunks and showed off a longer hairstyle. In one of the shots, K-Fed, 45, was seen adjusting his surfboard in the water, as he rocked a red t-shirt and black swim trunks. In another shot, he was seen sitting on his board next to Sean.

Jayden and Sean moved to Hawaii with their dad back in August. The former backup dancer moved to the Aloha State with his wife Victoria Prince, after she reportedly accepted a job with a local university. Britney’s lawyer signed off permission for the move, noting that Sean would turn 18 in September. He also noted that her younger son was also nearing adulthood, as Jayden will turn 18 in September 2024. Back in July, it was reported that the popstar wouldn’t see the teens before they made the move, sources revealed to TMZ.

Shortly after the move, the tragic wildfires in Maui struck Hawaii. Kevin’s lawyer revealed that the whole family was safe, but devastated to see the destruction. “[They are] not personally [affected], but there’s people in the area that are dying and having their homes destroyed, so it’s very traumatic,” he told Page Six. “Obviously, right now, everyone is very sad about what’s going on there with the fires and the casualties from the fires, but other than the trauma from that, they’re very happy to be there.”