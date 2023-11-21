Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reveals the Message Ex-Husband Kody Sent to Her on Valentine’s Day

Image Credit: Puddle Monkey Prods/Figure 8/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed that her ex-husband, Kody Brown, sent her a text message this past Valentine’s Day. During her November 20 interview with Us Weekly, the TLC personality, 51, recalled what he wrote to her after she and her new husband, David Woolley, started dating.

“Kody texted me on Valentine’s Day, and he said, ‘I’m just wishing you a Happy Valentine’s Day to you and David. It’s wonderful that you found your soulmate [sic],’” Christine said. “I just said, ‘You know what? I hope that you and Robyn [Brown] have a wonderful day. You deserve to have a fantastic day too.’”

That month, Christine confirmed that she was in a relationship with David. Just two months later, they announced their engagement and tied the knot in October. Although Kody, 54, and Robyn, 45, did not attend Christine’s wedding, it appears the three have formed an amicable friendship.

Fans watched Christine’s departure from the former plural family unfold during season 18 of Sister Wives. She and Kody announced their split in late 2021, but the TLC series didn’t unpack their separation until the season aired in late 2022. After Christine left the polygamous group, Kody separated from his other wives Janelle Brown and Meri Brown as well.

As Christine and Kody hashed out their split, she, at one point, claimed that Robyn was Kody’s “favorite wife,” but Robyn denied this. However, Kody confirmed that he had favored his now-only remaining wife during the three-part Sister Wives: One on One tell-all.

“It’s not about a favorite, it’s about finding favor,” the family patriarch said. “The words that Christine uses incite enmity toward Robyn. She never did anything to Christine but be kind to her.” Kody also accused Janelle, 54, and Meri, 52, of being rude toward Robyn.

Since the reality TV stars have all moved on from their respective separations, Christine insisted that she thinks things between her, Kody and David will “be OK.”

“I feel like it’s going to be OK because we’re all adults, and we’re all responsible,” she said in her recent interview. “We’re all people that have raised our kids together. So, it’s going to be [OK] because it needs to be.” Not only that, but the Cooking With Just Christine star even pointed out that Kody and David have “met each other in person a couple of times too” and that it “worked out to be all right.”