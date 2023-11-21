Lana Del Rey Says She’s ‘Not in Love’ 8 Months After Reported Engagement

Image Credit: Collier Schorr

Eight months after news broke that Lana Del Rey, 38, was reportedly engaged to Evan Winiker, the pop music sensation revealed that she is no longer “in love” during a new interview for Harper’s BAZAAR‘s Art Issue. Although the Grammy-nominated songstress refused to “name names,” Lana did drop a few bombshells about her love life during the November 21 interview. “I’m definitely not in love right now. No,” she explained. “Absolutely not in love. Have been, but no.”

The “Cinnamon Girl” hitmaker went on to admit that she hasn’t thought about love since July. “Well, I’ll tell you. It hasn’t crossed my mind in the last five months on the road or here yet,” Lana shared. “But give it a week. My history, sure, it’s coming for me at some point. Yeah.” She even quipped that “it would be interesting” if the thought “didn’t” cross her mind soon. Later, when asked if she could imagine a life “without commitment to romantic love,” Lana explained what needs to happen before she can commit to a forever.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I think I would have to get my orientation toward where I want to be geographically stronger in my solar plexus, like a knowingness there, before I could tune into a stronger desire romantically. Because if you don’t feel a connection necessarily to the pavement you’re walking on, the love thing stays over there.” Earlier in the candid conversation, the brunette beauty revealed that a recent split “shocked” her.

“I feel like even the most chill guy doesn’t really want to chill here,” she said of her house. “Sadly, part of you knows … that ain’t it. … That one shocked me. I won’t name names and whatever, but that one really shocked me, that person. That was actually the end of a relationship.” She went on to call the incident with her “recent” ex a “tough nut to swallow.” Earlier this year, in March, sources close to Lana told Billboard that she was reportedly engaged to Evan. Despite her recent comments, it’s unclear if they’re still together or if the engagement was ever truly on.

During a separate video interview with the fashion mag, Lana gave Swifties an inside scoop on her prior collaboration with Taylor Swift. As fans know, Lana is featured on “Snow On The Beach,” a track off of Taylor’s 2022 album, Midnights. “That was actually the song that Taylor wanted me to sing on,” she explained. “If I think somebody’s song is perfect I will act as a producer in it.” Lana added that she can “mimic almost anyone” and is, in fact, “all over” the initial version of the song. Lana revealed that Taylor wanted her to “sing the whole thing” but she believed “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”