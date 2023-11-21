Kate Middleton Rocks Fiery Red Ensemble in London: Photos

Image Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Sizzling in red! Kate Middleton, 41, turned heads in a bright-red gown by Catherine Walker & Co. during the President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol‘s visit to the U.K. on November 21. Both the Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William, 41, welcomed the South Korean official alongside his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee, for their two-day tour in London.

Although the gown that Kate rocked that day was a dress she originally wore to an event in 2021, the bespoke red wool cape was a new creation for her by the same designer. The massive bow featured on Kate is also a part of the dress, which adds an extra flare to the 41-year-old’s ensemble. In addition, the mother-of-three accessorized her look with a matching red hat by Jane Taylor and red suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi.

Kate’s color scheme for the day was intentional, as William’s wife often wears the colors of the country she is hosting or visiting. Her droplet earrings were also extra special, as the sapphire and diamond accessory previously belonged to the late Princess Diana and matched her iconic engagement ring. The brunette beauty even wore the same earrings for an outing in London on November 15, as reported by PEOPLE.

The event that day was a family occasion, as William and Kate later met up with King Charles III and Queen Camilla for the official welcome for President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife. The event included two gun salutes at Green Park and the Tower of London, which consisted of 41 shots. Although the Royal couple was in attendance, there three kiddos were not pictured at the event alongside their famous parents.

Kate’s recent outing and stunning fashion statement comes following a string of chic style choices this fall. On October 11, she dazzled in a monochromatic beige ensemble during a visit to a local university. Earlier, on October 10, she turned heads in a bright-yellow blazer alongside Will during an event for World Mental Health Day. Kate also looked extra stylish during a visit to a local textile mill on September 26. That day she rocked a green Burberry pantsuit and matching suede pumps.