Wynn Las Vegas Events Bring Out Many Celebrities, Including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kelsea Ballerini, & More

Image Credit: Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Las Vegas hosted several celebrities at various property hot spots, including XS Nighclub, during popular events this week. Wednesday, November 15, kicked off the busy week when the luxury resort and casino welcomed F1® teams, drivers, and more familiar faces on the property following the Las Vegas Grand Prix Opening Ceremony at Wynn’s renowned nightlife destination XS Nightclub. The exclusive invite-only event featured resident DJ Marshmello and many attendees, including will.i.am, Christian Horner, Toto Wolf, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, Guenther Steiner, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, and Alex Albon.

The following night, on Thursday, November 16, Wynn Las Vegas also hosted the Sports Illustrated Circuit Series at XS Nightclub. The event featured award-winning DJ duo The Chainsmokers and AJ McLean from the iconic boy band Backstreet Boys, who joined the duo on stage for a special rendition of their smash hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” Actor Michael B. Jordan was also seen enjoying the fun.

Friday, November 17, was the third straight night of fun at XS Nightclub. TikTok Influencer Alix Earle went in the DJ booth to join the iconic trio Swedish House Mafia and was seen dancing as the crowd cheered her on. The social media star was also greeted with giant letters that spelled out her name. The VIP area was the party space for many big-name celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Michael B. Jordan, French Montana, and Saweetie.

Before the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, November 18, rising star Tyla performed her smash hit “Water” with Marshmello at the ESPN Presents party at Encore Beach Club. Other important guests in attendance included Nigel Sylvester, Rudy Gay, Warren Sapp and Lawyer Milloy.

More stars were celebrating the completion of the inaugural race later that evening with a sold-out party at XS Nightclub. Headliners included Calvin Harris, Diplo, and Dom Dolla. Guests included Lewis Hamilton, Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes, Odell Beckham Jr., Russell Westbrook, Alix Earle, Saweetie, Wiz Khalifa, Druski, Mike Majlak and David Dobrik.

Ultimate Race Week brought more celebrities to the property, starting with the inaugural Concours event hosted by Drive to Wynn Podcast host Justin Bell, featuring an interview with 3x Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman. F1® drivers and PGA golfers continued the week when they participated in Netflix events, The Netflix Cup and Netflix ProAm with Mark Wahlberg, Blake Griffin, and Jason Oppenheim.

Lewis Hamilton also hosted two pop events, including The Lewis Hamilton x Takashi Murakami x +44 Capsule Collection and his new non-alcoholic spirit Almave. The property additionally was home to the premiere of the new film FERRARI, which was hosted by this year’s PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive and former race car driver Patrick Dempsey.