Celebrity VIP Hot Spot Zero Bond Partners With The Wynn Las Vegas

Zero Bond — the exclusive, VIP hot spot for celebrities — has partnered with The Wynn Las Vegas, HollywoodLife can exclusively confirm via FACTZ Media. The members-only club is opening another location in Sin City thanks to its collaboration with the luxurious hotel.

Among the most famous figures who have hung out at Zero Bond in New York City includes Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Tom Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio. Rapper Drake even recorded his 2022 album, A New Era, at the club, FACTZ exclusively confirmed.

Since Zero Bond doesn’t just accept anybody as a member, the club’s website notes that while it takes everyone into consideration, the team will “only accept members that display a high level of integrity and demonstrate an ability to contribute to our Zero Bond community.”

The celebrity social club is well known for its guaranteed privacy for public figures. No pictures are permitted inside the location.

In order to get accepted into the club’s membership program, applicants must fill out a written form and submit letters of recommendation from other Zero Bond members. Club fees range due to different age groups. For attendees under 28, they must pay a $750 initiation fee plus a $2,750 annual fee. The “general” admission for those 28 to 45 years old requires a $1,000 initiation fee in addition to a $3,850 yearly fee. Any member over the age of 45 years old would put down a $5,000 deposit on top of a $4,400 annual fee.

The vibe inside the elite venue is cozy with an abundance of luxury. Zero Bond partners Will Makris and Scott Sartiano decorated the club with artwork that is worth millions of dollars. Additionally, renowned chefs provide guests with exquisite dining options.

The Wynn pursued the night club due to its exclusivity. The hotel and casino offers a variety of rooms for guests, from tower suites to villas that overlook the stunning views of Vegas. Wynn Resorts has received multiple accolades, with five-star ratings across the board. Apart from the upscale rooms, The Wynn also includes spa and swim locations and entertainment venues such as the Encore Theater and Lake of Dreams.